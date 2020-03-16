Michael Nevin progresses in Olympic qualifiers

Michael Nevin secured split decision victory in London this afternoon to progress along the Road to Tokyo.

The midlander started what could be a long journey in the busiest weight class in impressive fashion.

He defeated experienced and brilliantly named Dutchman Max Van Der Pas in the Round of 32 this afternoon to reach the last 16.

The Portlaoise fighter won an intriguing and entertaining battle of styles 4-1.

The victory sees Nevin progress one step closer to qualification for the 34th Olympiad. Interestingly enough it looked to have handed him the chance to avenge his Euro Games semi-final knockout loss to Salvatore Cavallaro, but the Italian was beaten by Arman Darchinyan.

Nevin now takes on the Armenian on Wednesday where a win will most likely set up a clash with Georgian Giorgi Kharabadze and defeat a box-off against either Frenchman Victor Yoka, brother of Tony, or Brit Lewis Richardson.

Nevin who boxed impressively against a come forward aggressive Dutch fighter made two wins from three for Ireland in the first of two Copper Box Arena hosted sessions.

Aidan Walsh also progressed, impressively beating Estonia, while Carly McNaul exited to Team GB.

Kurt Walker and Brendan Irvine fight for places in Tokyo tonight.

Click HERE to see Day 3 fight times and for information on how to watch each fight.

Irish squad

(Olympic qualification standard in brackets)

Male

52kg Brendan Irvine (St Paul’s, Antrim) Cpt (Top 8)

57kg Kurt Walker (Canal, Antrim) (Top 8)

63kg George Bates (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 8)

69kg Aidan Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

75kg Michael Nevin (Portlaoise, Laois) (Top 6)

81kg Emmet Brennan (Dublin Docklands) (Top 6)

91kg Kiril Afanasev (Smithfield, Dublin) (Top 4)

91+kg Dean Gardiner (Clonmel, Tipperary) (Top 4)

Female

51kg Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road, Belfast) (Top 6)

57kg Michaela Walsh (Monkstown, Antrim) (Top 6)

60kg Kellie Harrington (St Mary’s, Dublin) (Top 6)

69kg Christina Desmond (Fr Horgan’s, Cork, Garda BC) (Top 5)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea, Roscommon) (Top 4)

High-Performance Director: Bernard Dunne

Coaches: Zaur Antia, John Conlan, Dmitry Dimitruk

