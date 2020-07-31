How to watch Caoimhin Agyarko vs Jez Smith and James Tennyson vs Gavin Gwynne. What time?







Irish boxing is back with a bang this weekend as two well known names fight live on separate television broadcast shows.

Caoimhin Agyarko [6(3)-0] gets the ball rolling as he takes to the ring tonight in only the second Irish interest fight since lockdown.

Fighting for a seventh time as a pro the iBox Gym, London based Frank Warren fighter, takes a step up.

The Belfast middleweight leaves behind journey man opposition to face Jez Smith [11(5)-1(1)] in a fight Warren is excited about.

“Another tasty looking clash is between our young middleweight Caoimhin Agyarko and Jez Smith. CJ, as he is known by all at the iBox Gym, wants to be in a real tough fight and Jez will give him this.

“Jez is tough as old boots and, even though he is jumping up in weight, he will come to fight – and win – in the hope of upsetting the odds.”

The fight will play out in the BT Sports Studio’s and will be broadcast live on BT SPORTS. Card coverage begins at 7:00pm GMT and the ring walk for the main event, a light heavyweight Commonwealth title fight between Lydon Arthur and Dec Spellman is scheduled for 10:00pm, Agyarko could be in the ring anytime in between.

For enhanced odds and offers find your BetMGM bonus code.

On Saturday former Irish, Commonwealth and European champion James Tennyson [26(23)-3(3)] will be hoping to add the British lightweight title to his collection.

The recent world title challenger takes on Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-1(0)] in a highly anticipated Lonsdale liaison live on SKY SPORTS.

The mouthwatering match up is chief support for Ted Cheeseman and Sam Eggington’s ranking title fight.

Sky start broadcast at 7:00pm GMT and Tennyson is expected to walk to the ring around 9:00 pm.

For more promotions visit mypromoscode.

This weekend’s fight are the first of a host of Irish interest fights set for August. Follow all the action on Irish-boxing.com.