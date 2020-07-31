The Lockdown List – every Irish fighter in action over a magic Month







Larry Fryers brought Irish back when he became the first Irish fighter to trade leather since lockdown on June 30.

‘Lethal’, who was out pointed by John Buaza on a Top Rank show, provided Irish in ring boxing interest for the first time since Ryan O’Rourke extended his record to 3-0 with a win in March.

However, the boxing is back feel only really kicks in this weekend as Caoimhin Agyarko and James Tennyson fight on separate nights and seperate TV shows over the next few days.

It’s a welcome return and both fights kick off what promises to be a busy and significant month for Irish boxing.

The next four weeks or so see’s big names like Carl Frampton, Michael Conlan and Katie Taylor in action, play host to massive TV crossroads fights for the like of Tennyson and Eric Donovan and is populated by breakthrough opportunities and progressive bouts for many others.

In a bid to help you keep track and mark your calendar we here at Irish-boxing.com have decided to run through all the Irish interest fights on the horizon.

It’s behind closed doors but it’s a brilliant few weeks of action

July 31

Caoimhin Hynes kicks things off with an interesting middleweight contest. ‘Black Thunder’ leaves journey men behind as he fights recent Southern Area welterweight title challenger Jez Smith live on BT Sports.

August 1

It’s Sky Sports 24 hours later and James Tennyson that provides the action. The knockout specialist makes his debut as a fully fledged Matchroom name on the first of the Fight Camp cards, fighting Welsh battler Gavin Gywnne for the vacant British title.

August 12

There is a 12 day wait for the next fight night with Irish interest, but there is more than one Irish fighter to take in on a Wednesday night #MTKFightNight.

An action packed Irish related week gloves off with Jono Carroll topped bill. ‘King Kong’ fights Maxi Hughes in his first fight since defeating Scott Quigg. The ever exciting Dub looks to keep busy ahead of a return to world level.

Rising Belfast star Sean McComb also appears, ‘The Public Nuisance’ faces regular sparring partner Siar Ozgul in the chief support clash.

There is also a step up for exciting Dublin prospect Pierce O’Leary as he takes on the unbeaten Harry Limburn in just his fifth fight.

August 14

The following Friday see’s one of the more eagerly anticipated clashes of the action packed month play out. Eric Donovan has finally been handed his chance to make some noise and grab the attention of the wider boxing public as he moves up to super featherweight to fight Commonwealth champion Zelfa Barrett. The Kildare fighter and the new Matchroom signing square off in Matchroom head quarters live on Sky and in the third of the fight camp installments.

August 15

Just 24 hours later and there will be a bit of an Irish BT invasion. The BT Sports Studio’s will play host to five fights on the Saturday night, three of which will involve Irish fighters.

World renowned names Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan co main event in London and former underage amateur standout Paddy Donovan also appears.

‘The Jackal’ puts a shot at history and a world title fight with WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring on the line when takes on Vahram Vardanyan .

Conlan takes on recent world title challenger Sofiane Takoucht hoping to set a world title fight of his own, while Limerick’s Donovan faces a yet to be named opponent.

August 22

One week later and it’s the big Summer Showdown. Katie Taylor rematches with Delfine Persoon on a pay per view Fight Camp card. The Bray fighter takes on the fighter she outpointed to become the first Irish fighter of the four belt era to obtain undisputed status in an eagerly anticipated rematch.

August 26

The following Wednesday and four Irish fighters take to the ring in competitive fights.

The much fancied Lewis Crocker fights for a WBO world ranking against Louis Greene on a second #MTKFightNight.

Irish lightweight champion takes on former Welsh champion Craig Woodruff, a late replacement for Kieran Gething, while David Oliver Joyce defends his WBO European super-bantamweight ranking title against recent TJ Doheny conqueror Ionut Baluta.

The recently turned over James McGivern makes his professional debut against an opponent to be announced.

September 2

Padraig McCrory ensures the action continues past August and into September.

‘The Hammer’ faces an intriguing clash with Mickey Ellison where victory could see him make a mark domestically.

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing