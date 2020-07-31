“James Tennyson is the most exciting pound for pound puncher in world boxing’ – Eddie Hearn now driving the the ‘Tenny’ bandwagon







James Tennyson [26(23)-3(3)] is getting some real Eddie Hearn love ahead the first of Fight Camp installment.

Hearn has seen the value in having a fighter who has only seen the final bell in three of his 29 fights.

The promoter promoted Tennyson’s European title victory over Martin J Ward and the Belfast mans super featherweight world title fight against Tevin Farmer.

However, it wasn’t until ‘The Assassin’ took out four fighters on the bounce after moving up to lightweight that the Matchroom boss offered him a contract.

The Mark Dunlop managed 26-year-old signed a long term deal with the powerful promotional outfit with Sky and DAZN links earlier this year.

Once the ink dried on that deal it seems Hearn went from being a passenger on the Tennyson bandwagon to the man driving it and whipping the horse dragging it.

Hearn has made no secret with regard to how excited he is to see Tennyson and Welsh fighter Gavin Gwynne [12(2)-1(0)] trade serious leather at Matchroom headquarters this week.

He has suggested ‘Tenny’ is ideal for a behind closed doors fight night as he aggressive, big punching, dramatic approach will excite tv viewers – and more recently he has made bolder claims.

In fact he has heralded the Belfast Kronk fighter as the most exciting puncher in world boxing.

“James Tennyson is the most exciting pound for pound puncher in world boxing,” Hearn said selling his relatively new signing before selling the fight.

“Yes, but at super featherweight he was frail around the rib cage, Tevin Farmer, Martin Ward people had him down. Was that because he couldn’t make the weight anymore? I believe so, but Gavin Gwynne training hard in the Valley’s stood up to 12 rounds against Joe Cordina it’s a chance for him to change his life. ”

Sorry @EddieHearn , James Tennyson is what exactly? pic.twitter.com/EygMehoZy3 — Sky Sports Boxing (@Syksportsboxing) July 27, 2020

Former Irish, Commonwealth and European champion Tennyson and former British title challenger Gavin Gwynne fight for the vacant lightweight Lonsdale live on Sky Sports and Dazn on Saturday night.

Photo Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing