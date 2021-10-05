Conlan Boxing Confirm NINE Fight Ulster Hall Card

Conlan Boxing will bring big-time boxing back to Belfast when they host an action-packed event at Ulster Hall on Friday 5 November.



The card will be headlined by a WBO European welterweight title fight between Lewis Crocker and Artem Haroyan and will be broadcast live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, with a UK and Ireland broadcaster announced in the near future.



Crocker (13-0, 7 KOs) was last in the ring in March when he retained his title with an exciting unanimous decision win over Deniz Ilbay, and will look to make another statement when he takes on Haroyan (17-2-1, 9 KOs).



In the co-main event, Padraig McCrory (12-0, 6 KOs) defends his newly won WBC International Silver super-middleweight title, going up against Swiss champion Celso Neves (8-1-1, 2 KOs).



Hard-hitting McCrory stopped Sergei Gorokhov to win the title in August, and now turns his attention to Neves, who in his last outing dropped previously undefeated Marzio Franscella three times on his way to an eight round TKO win.



Rounding up the main card, Sean McComb (12-1, 5 KOs) meets Ronnie Clark (21-5-2, 10 KOs) in an intriguing battle, undefeated James McGivern (3-0) faces Jonny Phillips, and rising star Cain Lewis (1-0) collides with Stefan Nicolae.

Delighted to bring our second show to Belfast! A great night of fights ahead, be sure to get your tickets this Friday! 💥🥊 https://t.co/lQXx5TpqmN — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) October 5, 2021





Some of the best up and coming stars will be featured on the undercard, as Paul Ryan (1-0) squares off with Damien Esquisabel, Sean Duffy (4-0) fights Ed Harrison, also Fearghus Quinn (3-0, 1 KO) and Danny Keating (4 3ko’s) return.



Jamie Conlan, CEO of Conlan Boxing said: “This is the first of several shows with Top Rank & ESPN+ and we are delighted to kick it off with one of the brightest and most exciting prospects in Irish boxing Lewis Crocker, “The Crock” is in a transition period from prospect to challenger status and his last two fights have certainly been a statement of his intent to make a splash in the welterweight division, Nov 5th is another step in that direction for Lewis and no doubt we are in for another exciting performance.Conlan Boxing will primarily be focused on managing fighters and our aim is to have a niche stable of fighters that we believe in building for the future but also with promoting shows we aim to create a stable state of Irish boxing giving fighters opportunities to grow and develop.”



Michael Conlan, Director of Conlan Boxing said: “ Looking forward to be bringing our second show to Belfast, I’m very exciting to see the next wave of belfast talent coming through and delighted to be playing a part in giving friends and former teammates oppurtunites to showcase their talents live on ESPN+”

Tickets available from Friday at Ticketmaster.ie

Stay tuned to @ConlanBoxing on social media for further updates on the card in the near future