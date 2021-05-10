‘That’d be some scrap’ – McKenna wants Tennyson at the Feile

Not quite a call out more a suggestion! The call out king Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1] taking a different approach and proposing a match up that has fans salvatating.

‘The Mighty Celt’ put out the idea of James Tennyson [28(24)-4(4)] and himself fighting at the Feile in Belfast this August on socail media today.

It’s a proposal fans reacted positively to and a fight many would welcome. Whether both teams see it as a sensible or wise move for their man remains to be seen but in terms of entertainment, it would be hard to match. Two action junkies over 10 rounds in an all-Belfast outdoor stadium clash certainly excites.

It’s one the thoughts of get’s McKenna going, speaking on line he called for the bout and sold it like a veteran promoter.

I’m a big fan of @JamesT931 inside n outside the ring but just heard he may move into the mighty celts weight class 👀 imagine the atmosphere McKenna v Tennyson in the feile …Jesus christ that be some scrap to come back to with crowds 💙 — TyroneMcKenna (@Tyronemck) May 10, 2021

The fight came onto the rangy southpaw’s radar after he heard Irish boxing’s biggest pound-for-pound puncher was moving up to his weight class, light welterweight.

Manager Mark Dunlop confirmed the move up the scales after Tennyson suffered stoppage defeat to Jovanni Straffon in Manchester earlier this month.

“The whole week it was back to the old days of making weight,” Dunlop told boxing journalist David Mohan.

“We’re not using that as an excuse – he lost the fight and that’s it – but he’s just too big and he needs to move up. He was struggling to lose the last 2lb all week and I know it doesn’t seem much but it is when there’s nothing left in you. He got himself pumped up again after the weigh-in but it’s what energy it (making weight) takes out of you.”

Now with the Matchroom fighter at his weight, McKenna believes it’s an ideal fight for the Feile, which looks likely for August.

Matchroom may prefer to have the fight on one of their shows, if they do actually return to Belfast in the near future and if it’s one Team Tenny want.

The Mighty Celt was set to challenge Zhankosh Turarov for the WBO intercontinental light-welterweight ranking title on April 4. The clash was to play chief support to Carl Frampton and Jamel Herring’s WBO super featherweight world title and was a fight the Belfast southpaw felt could prove a massive stepping stone toward a world title shot.

However, on the morning of the clash was set to take place, McKenna was told it was off. The undefeated Kazch tested positive for COVID and couldn’t compete. He has been looking for another big fight to return to since and has mentioned names like Lewis Ritson and Robbie Davies Jr before name-dropping Tenny.