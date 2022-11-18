‘Back doing what I love’ – Cathy McAleer moving on from personal tragedy and tragic two Years

If anyone had cause to hang up the gloves it was Cathy McAleer [4(1)-0].

After suffering a first care defeat to Gabriella Mezei in 2020 the battling Down code crosser suffered two years of hell.

Six fights were agreed upon, prepared for, and all cancelled, one after the bantamweight had weighed to fight.

The former karate and kickboxing world champion then had to cancel a seventh fight after finding her mother passed – and everything that came with that tragic loss has meant she didn’t look for fight number 8 for a long time.

Considering she is 43, most assumed the late to boxing fighter had retired. However, McAleer’s lack of quit and her mother’s memory wouldn’t allow for it to end there and she fights on, returning to the ring on the Rising out of the Ashes card scheduled for the National Stadium and Saturday night.

The former Kellie Maloney managed fighter can’t wait to put a ‘tragic time’ behind her by doing what she loves, fighting.

“I’m looking forward to being back in the ring on Saturday. I’ve had a long break after having 7 fights I prepared for cancelled. One I flew to in Alicante and the fight was cancelled after weigh-in,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“The seventh fight I had to cancel myself as I found my mum dead. It was a massive shock and the worst day of my life. She was my biggest fan and my best friend. I miss her every day like crazy and only wish she was here still. It was an awful two years and I quickly saw who my family and true pals are after such a tragic time,” she adds before a more positive vibe emerges when she discusses her return.

“I am back now doing what I love, what I’ve always loved, and what Mum would want me to do. I never quit and that’s why I’ve 3 World titles in 3 different sports already. Always pushing on!”

The ever-entertaining McAleer returns against the ever-game Vaida Masiokaite in what could prove fight of the night on a Craig O’Brien topped bill.

It’s a test, particularly for a fighter coming off a two year absence and if she comes through it she’d like more fights Dublin, possibly even one on the proposed Katie Taylor Croke Park card.

“It’s great to see boxing back in Ireland after thee years and hopefully it will continue to grow now Tony [Davitt] has started the ball rolling.

“There is also great chat about Katie Taylor fighting at home, she really deserves it and what an event it would be in Croke Park. Maybe Eddie will offer me a match with me and Shannon Courtney like he did before but not a week’s notice this time. This time give me the 6 – 8 weeks pro boxers need to prepare,”

She adds before sharing some thanks.



“A massive thanks to my wee brother who’s supported me the whole way and is accompanying me to the event. Thank you too to Tony Davitt for giving me this opportunity and is managing me for this event.

“A massive thank you to Eastside boxing club Alio and Luke Wilton who coached and prepared me for the event.”