Not going the distance – Dylan Wilson ‘due a stoppage’

Dylan Willson [3-0] believes he is owed a knockout and is ready to collect at the National Stadium this Saturday night.

The kick boxing convert feels a quick run of wins has seen him find his sweet science feet to such an extent he will take Jiri Jaros [6(4)-24(16)] away from him this weekend.

The Kenneth Egan trained Clondalkin prospect, who appears on the Rising from the Ashes Card on the South Circular Road, foresees a body shot stoppage at the famous venue.

“I’m due a stoppage, everyone is saying it,” he tells Irish-boxing.com. “My body shots are ringing in, and I’ve also dropped a few opponents. I think a body shot stoppage just may come.”

Although he is confident enough to predict an inside-the-distance win, ‘Diamond Standard’ admits he is nervous going into just his fourth pro fight.

The bout is the Irish-Boxing Awards Debut of the Year nominee’s first boxing fight at home and thus the first that will play out in front of all his support.

“I’m excited and I’m nervous too. It kind of feels like my debut again. I think that comes from the support, I’ve fought abroad in Alicante, Inverness, and Glasgow. I haven’t fought in Ireland in over five years in total and this is the first time in boxing. It’s making me nervous I feel like I’ve something to live up to,” he adds before revealing he’s done tickets.

“I sold out of my tickets, I got extra and sold them out too. I’ve plenty of people coming down. I sold out pretty much a section ringside, so at least all my supporters will right up on top of me.”

The fact that his home debut plays out at a venue as storied as the National Stadium also adds to the sense of occasion for the Dubliner.

“I’ve never fought at the Stadium before, I was down there coaching a lad a few months ago for his last amateur fight but that was some buzz it will only be better getting in the ring.”

Wilson will have one of the Stadium’s favourite sons, Kenneth Egan, who won a record-equaling 10 Elite titles at the venue, in his corner on Saturday.

The Olympic medal winner has taken Wilson under his wing and forms part of what the fighter calls a ‘dream’ coaching team.

“It’s brilliant and great for confidence to have Kenneth part of the team and the other person in my corner is one of my best mates, Finbarr Thompson, he’s a long friend and we are training together for years, we trained each other too. So having a best mate who has a wealth of experience and Kenneth Egan I’ve a bit of a dream team. To walk back into the Stadium and to have Kenny in the corner is something cool.”

If he secures a second six-round win in Dublin this weekend, Wilson’s name will begin to be mentioned alongside other Irish fighters and in title chatter.

He welcomes such talk and revealed he’d love to fight for a BUI Celtic title within the year be it at home or by exploiting his positive links to Sam Kynoch and fighting a Scot in Scotland.

“This will be my second six-rounder I plan of getting a couple more in and going into eight rounds. The goal is to look for the Celtic title within a year.”