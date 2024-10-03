‘I’m Not a Kid Anymore – Big Boy Matthew Tyndall Ready for Big Title Win

I’m a big boy now, declares Matthew Tyndall going into the biggest fight of his career.

The Bray native has downsized in terms of weight since turning over just 11 months ago but warns he has increased in both physical and mental maturity.

The 22-year-old, who can become the second youngest Irish champion ever if he beats Senan Kelly at the Warehouse this weekend, has been fast-tracked to title action.

He will fight for the strap less than a year after he debuted and he suggests the speed at which he reached domestic level has fooled many into thinking he may be too young for the task.

With that in mind, he wants it known, he’s not a boy in a man’s world.

“People look at me as just a young kid but I’m 22 now, I’m not a 16- or 17-year-old kid anymore.

“I’m ready to take this step,” he declared emphatically.

Tyndall also wanted to dispell any suggestions his only route to victory was to live up to his Madator ring moniker.

The pre-fight narrative indicates the younger of the two Irish title hopefuls will have to stay up on his toes and box from range against a more experienced and potentially grittier foe.

The Wicklow boxer says the fight doesn’t have to play out that way for him to be successful.

“It doesn’t matter how the win comes as long as it comes. I don’t care if both of our heads are falling off as long as I get the win. I’ll still take that.

“Senan’s been through everything as a pro and he’s tough so I’ll take the win any way it comes.”