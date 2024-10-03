AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Friday’s National Intermediate Bouts

irishboxing

The Intermediate Championships glove off in the National Stadium on Friday.

A busy weekend of action begins with prelims.

Tonight’s fight can be seen below:

  1. 67kg Jason Clooney (Palmerstown) V Jay Hara (Townland)
  2. 60kg Jack Douglas (Holy Family GG) V Patrick Akinjopo (St Pauls W)
  3. 63.5kg Sean Kelleher (Golden Cobra) V Joshua Tumama (Dublin Docklands)
  4. 63.5kg Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise) V Connor Leneghan (St Pauls A)
  5. 63.5kg Killian Walsh (Trojan ) V John Gilligan (Ballinacarrow)
  6. 71kg Cormac Donoghue (St Michaels Athy)V Lee Hanna (Townland)
  7. 71kg Daniel Magliozzi (Golden Cobra) V Cahir Gormley (Illies GG)
  8. 71kg Sean Larkin (Dublin Docklands) V Tony Aptsiauri (Monkstown)
  9. 71kg Eoghan Nulty (Celtic Eagles) V Killian Carr (St Conleths)
  10. 71kg Cole Maguire (The Hub) V Conor Dargan (Whitechurch)
  11. 71kg Eoin O’Neill (Kilcullen) V Tony Harris (Avona)
  12. 71kg Darren Shanahan (Muskerry) V Brian Morgan (Belfast Kronk)
  13. 71kg Sean Butler (Riverstown) V George Goff (Golden Gloves M)
  14. 75kg Jake Walker (Corpus Christi A) V Karim Taguercifi (Crumlin)
  15. 80kg Yuba Silem (Olympic C) V Sam Tsui (Star of the Sea)
  16. 80kg Fernandez Badejo (Maynooth) V Adrian Gacki (St Munchins)
  17. 80kg Eghosa Igharo (Clann Naofa) V Brian Long (Golden Gloves M)
  18. 80kg Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas) V Patrick Whelan (St Mary’s NR)
  19. 80kg Peter Clarke (Errigal) V Niall Doherty (St Mary’s NR

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

Irish-Aboriginal Shanell Dargan makes history

irishboxing

Paschal Collins on Stevie’s departure – “Sometimes it’s just a little bit too close”

Joe O'Neill

Belfast’s Stevie Quinn Jr to fight in New York on Paddy’s Weekend

irishboxing
x