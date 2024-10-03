Friday’s National Intermediate Bouts
The Intermediate Championships glove off in the National Stadium on Friday.
A busy weekend of action begins with prelims.
Tonight’s fight can be seen below:
- 67kg Jason Clooney (Palmerstown) V Jay Hara (Townland)
- 60kg Jack Douglas (Holy Family GG) V Patrick Akinjopo (St Pauls W)
- 63.5kg Sean Kelleher (Golden Cobra) V Joshua Tumama (Dublin Docklands)
- 63.5kg Cody O’Reilly (Portlaoise) V Connor Leneghan (St Pauls A)
- 63.5kg Killian Walsh (Trojan ) V John Gilligan (Ballinacarrow)
- 71kg Cormac Donoghue (St Michaels Athy)V Lee Hanna (Townland)
- 71kg Daniel Magliozzi (Golden Cobra) V Cahir Gormley (Illies GG)
- 71kg Sean Larkin (Dublin Docklands) V Tony Aptsiauri (Monkstown)
- 71kg Eoghan Nulty (Celtic Eagles) V Killian Carr (St Conleths)
- 71kg Cole Maguire (The Hub) V Conor Dargan (Whitechurch)
- 71kg Eoin O’Neill (Kilcullen) V Tony Harris (Avona)
- 71kg Darren Shanahan (Muskerry) V Brian Morgan (Belfast Kronk)
- 71kg Sean Butler (Riverstown) V George Goff (Golden Gloves M)
- 75kg Jake Walker (Corpus Christi A) V Karim Taguercifi (Crumlin)
- 80kg Yuba Silem (Olympic C) V Sam Tsui (Star of the Sea)
- 80kg Fernandez Badejo (Maynooth) V Adrian Gacki (St Munchins)
- 80kg Eghosa Igharo (Clann Naofa) V Brian Long (Golden Gloves M)
- 80kg Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas) V Patrick Whelan (St Mary’s NR)
- 80kg Peter Clarke (Errigal) V Niall Doherty (St Mary’s NR