Michael Conlan Confirms New Link Up – Return Date Mutted

Michael Conlan looks set to return in March of next year.

The Belfast star has teamed up with Pro Box and will work with the broadcaster and promoter moving forward.

It remains to be confirmed if Pro Box will help Conlan Boxing promote the Olympic medal winner and have a say in his career or if it’s just a broadcast deal.

Revealing the link, both the fighter and the CEO of Pro Box Garry Jonas revealed plans for one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs to return to the pro ring on St Patrick’s weekend.

The former Top Rank natural talent has St Patrick’s weekend previous in New York, debuting in the Theater at Madison Square Garden, topping bills four times at the famous venue. Although it wasn’t confirmed if his return would be Stateside or in Ireland.

Belfast, UK: Kurt Walker and Darwing Martinez, Super Featherweight Contest. 27 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Matchroom’s Frank Smith (left) with Mick Conlan (right) and his brother Jamie.

Pro Box did confirm they would be in Ireland twice before the year is out, presumably to broadcast Conlan Boxing’s November 1 SSE Arena Card and a December show set for Waterford to be topped by Dylan Moran.

Plans to work with Jamie Conlan and Conlan boxing in the UK were also revealed.

“It looks like Mick is going to be with us in the coming year. We are looking at St Patrick’s Day in March. We are excited to have Mick with us and to help him have another run and it.”

Speaking on the link up Jamie Conlan said: “It’s about bringing the next generation through. Pro Box attitude is the same as our own, 50-50 fights, all action fights, great local fights and give the fans what they want.”

The two-time world title challenger’s future was put for discussion after he suffered a surprise stoppage defeat to Jordan Gill in Belfast last December. Despite the fact he had just turned 32 the month previous, a third pro defeat led to calls for him to call time on his career.

However, Belfast fighter ended all debate about retirement earlier this year when he told Irish-boxing.com ‘It’s not done’.