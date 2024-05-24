Lewis Ritson sends Paddy Donovan a WAR WARNING

Lewis Ritson says he will drag Paddy Donovan into the trenches when they meet in Leeds on Saturday night.

The former British lightweight Champion fights the rising Irish star on the Taylor-Catterall card and is confident he can re inject serious momentum into his career with an upset win.

The 30-year-old former European Champion says he is smart enough to know he won’t be able to do that if he pits his boxing IQ against the slick southpaws.

As a result, he suggests he will make the 10-round welterweight clash a dog fight!

Ritson wonders how Andy Lee trained fighter handles pressure and wonders how he is in the kitchen when the heat is whacked up.

“We’re not stupid, we’re not going to outbox Paddy, he’s a great boxer. But he’s never been where we have been before and we think we can pull him into that, and we’re going to find out,” Ritson said.

The Newcastle native was once a Matchroom darling but has slowly slipped away from the spotlight over the last few years.

The former Arena bill topped is aware Saturday is a chance to change that and to take centre stage once again.

Leeds, UK: Paddy Donovan and Lewis Ritson Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Welterweight Title fight on Saturday Night. 23 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“It’s a massive chance and a great card to be on. I’m just happy to be here feeling nice and relaxed, strong and feeling fit for a change going into fight week. I’m looking forward to putting on a good performance on Saturday night.”

As the form on a run of step-up knockout wins, Donavan has been instilled as the favourite, although noise around Leeds in fight week suggests Ritson could be more trouble than first anticipated.

It’s been suggested the former Matchroom fighter looks extremely comfortable and potentially dangerous at welterweight.

Ritson who has predicted a knockout win comments: “I can’t believe the difference to what this fight camp has been like compared to the rest of them, it’s massively really. I know we have a very tough fight on Saturday, Paddy is no mug, but I’m feeling really good and we think we can pull the job off.”