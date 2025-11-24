AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

MEDAL ALERT – Five Wins, One Medal and One Surprise Exit on Day 2 of Euro U23 Championships

irishboxing

Team Ireland has rounded-off the second day of action at the European U23 Championships in Hungary with 5 wins, and a second medal.

80+kg Cliona D’Arcy has won at least a bronze following her 5-0 quarter final win over Ukraine’s Viktoriia Shcherbyna. Cliona was the stronger boxer throughout, and the final scores were: 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. The Westener will box for an up-grade on Friday against Turkey’s Türkmen Hikmetgul. D’Arcy’s medal is Team Ireland’s second of the tournament – 48kg Tiffany Spencer has a bronze, at minimum, by way of a bye to the semi-finals.

65kg Roy Colgan is a quarter finalist, following a 3-2 split decision win over Denis Bril of Germany, scored 30:26; 29:27; 27:29; 28:28 *; 27:29. The Avona boxer will box for a medal on Thursday, against Ukraine’s Artur Kuzmenko.

70kg Tadgh O’Donnell is one win away from a medal following a dominant 5-0 win over Croatia’s Petar Kresimir Knezevic – his second win on the trot. Judges scored that bout: 27:30; 27:30; 26:30; 27:30; 27:30. The Four Kings talent boxes for a medal tomorrow, against Welsh boxer Orlando Holley-Sotomi.

60kg Rebecca Kavanagh has won through to the quarter finals, following victory over Latvia’s Laura Jakovleva in tight contest, which was awarded to Rebecca 3-2. Judges scored the bout 29:28; 29:28; 27:30; 28:29; 29:28. The Dubliner boxes for a medal against Lithuania’s Beatricé Savickaite tomorrow.

60kg Gavin Ryan claimed a quarter final berth by way of a unanimous decision win over Greece’s Georgios Pleas. Judges scored the bout 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30. He’s back in action tomorrow, boxing for a medal against Taghi Nasibov of Azerbaijan.

Patsy Joyce exits the championships on DSQ following a high-tempo, tumultuous bout against Ukraine’s Maksym Zymenko, which included a standing count for Zymenko in the second round, and point deductions for the Irish boxer in all three rounds. The score cards, reflecting deductions: 17:19; 16:20; 17:19; 16:20; 18:18.

A valiant performance by 51kg Rachel Lawless in her opening bout but not to be on this occasion. The 5-decision went to her opponent, Spain’s Salmeron Gutierrez on a scoreline of 30:27; 29:28; 29:28; 30:27; 30:27.

The competition schedule is available here

271 boxers from 32 federatons are contesting for gold at this inaugural confederation level World Boxing U23 championships. Competing federations are: Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and Wales.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

“You Never Forget Those Nights” – Hearn Reflects on Belfast Love Affair and Calls Crocker-Donovan Rematch ‘Life-Changing’

irishboxing

Power Move – Ireland’s Youngest Pro weighing up options with boxing future uncertain

Jonny Stapleton

Two title fights and a fresh face on Irish-heavy Darragh Foley world title eliminator undercard

irishboxing
x