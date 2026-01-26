“It Will Take Something Special” – Eddie Hearn Casts Doubt Over Katie Taylor Fighting Again

It will ‘take something special’ for Katie Taylor to fight again, suggests Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom promoter believes the groundbreaking career he has been heavily involved in is either coming to an end or indeed over.

The two-weight undisputed world champion hasn’t fought since she brought to an end her classic rivalry with Amanda Serrano last summer.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed time out over the last few months and for the first time has discussed hanging up her gloves.

The game-changing Olympic gold medal said Croke Park would provide the perfect farewell platform and has been linked to a fight with former UFC star Rhonda Rousey.

The Rousey fight doesn’t work for fight maker Hearn. Croke Park would be that ‘something special’ but he’s had a difficult history in trying to get Croke Park over the line and thus wonders if the greatest ever women’s boxer will have box again.

“Katie Taylor against Ronda Rousey. I don’t really see the legs in it, if I’m honest,” he told Sky Sports.

“I don’t think it’s really that competitive. But again, in the world that we live in, you know, AJ against Jake Paul wasn’t really that competitive, and it did extremely well.”

“When we talk about fighting again, Katie has got to make her decision.

“Will she fight again? There is probably a good chance she might not. There’s also a chance she might, but she’s done so much.

“I think it’s going to take something very special to make her fight again.”

Taylor hasn’t officially retired yet and speaking recently did suggest Croke Park would be the perfect way to say goodbye.

“I was thinking I’d love to end my career here in Ireland and I’d love to have my final fight here.

“This will probably be my last year in the ring, I’d say, and I’d love to end my career here in Ireland.

“Croke Park is looking very nice today, isn’t it? So please make it happen, please! I want to end my career here.”