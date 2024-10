Tuesday is a big day for the two of the Irish Neutral’s big men.

Cruiserweight Shay O’Dowd and heavyweight Thomas Stokes both contest World Youth Championship quarter-finals in Budva.

Victories in last eight action will see both secure prestigious bronze at the very least.

Swords O’Dowd boxes Georgian opposition for bronze, while Athlone’s Stokes faces an equally tricky bout against Uzbekistan’s number 1 heavy.