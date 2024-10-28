‘I Want it More’ – Siofra Lawless Targets Back to Back World Gold
Siofra Lawless knows World Junior gold doesn’t guarantee her World Youth success.
The Wicklow teen is aware there is plenty of talent in her 63kg weight class and a field of fighters with the same ambition has her.
However, the Four King’s boxer, who scored a stoppage win in the last 16 and boxes for bronze on Day 7 [Tuesday] of the competition, does feel she holds one advantage over her counterparts.
Lawless believes no one wants it more than her.
‘I don’t feel like a favourite at this event, I feel like every other boxer is here with the same intention, they all want that gold medal. That said, I think I want it more, I worked harder, I do not think any of them have put the same effort and time in as I have. I am excited now, and hopefully the same again as last year. I have a lot of pressure, especially from back home, high expectations,’ Lawless said.
She also commented on her first bout.‘Everyone is a tough opponent, but once I got in the ring, it took me a few seconds to figure it out. I probably could have held myself back a bit more, I got tired and excited in the second round, but I am happy with my performance. I am feeling a bit sharper after that victory,’ she added.Siofra confessed that she sees her adult life in remaining in boxing; I am excited for the future.‘After one more year in the youth category, I will definitely go elite, I don’t see me doing anything else. The people who I train with every day, and we push each other, as well as my coach, are my true inspiration,’ she claimed.