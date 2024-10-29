Winning in Life – Podge Collins Already in Bonus Teritory

Everything from here on out is a bonus for the latest sporting Collins.

Podge Collins joined the family business when he punched for pay at the National Stadium earlier this month and made an impressive first impression.

The 24-year-old nephew of Irish boxing legend Steve Collins produced a destructive debut, stopping Gianluca Di Florio within a round to get off the mark in style.

The win, and the manner in which it came, quashed any ‘gimmick’ talk, and even the skeptical rowed in behind the son of Irish Footballing legend Roddy Collins.

It also prompted some to query how far the latest fighting Collins may go.

However, the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer doesn’t want to look too far ahead. The Dubliner is happy to live in the moment and claims anything from here on out will be a massive plus.

Collin’s claims having lost a massive amount of weight and getting one over on depression, he’s already winning and anything he achieves in the ring from here on out will be an added bonus.

“This is the dream because when I was 20 odd stone, at the start of the year, I just said I’m so unhappy like this. So unhappy. Before the fight, you could see how happy I felt because all my friends and family were there. My Da, my uncle Steven, Pascal in my corner. It was like ‘This is the dream’,” Collins said after the win.

“I think that’s why I had no pressure because no matter what, I done what I wanted to do. Lose that weight. So, next, everything now is just a bonus. Everything is just another step forward and there’s no pressure.”