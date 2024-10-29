IBA Share Details of $500,000 World Youth Championship Prize Pot

PRESS RELEASE

The International Boxing Association (IBA) is offering $500,000 USD prize money fund for IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships, which is taking place in Budva, Montenegro.

All those proceeding to the quarterfinals in all 25 youth men’s and women’s weight categories will receive prize money. Quarterfinalists are to receive $1,000 each, bronze medallists will get $2,000, and silver medallists are going to be awarded $4,000. For the gold medals, the award is $8,000.

‘All what we do is for our boxers, and this is an action confirming our words. We give no unfulfilled promises, and I am proud that the IBA is a leading organization that always puts athletes first. It is especially important for young athletes, who are one step from switching to the elite age group. I am looking forward to congratulating the winners,’ Chris Roberts OBE, IBA Secretary General and CEO claimed.

The tournament is currently at the quarterfinal stage on 29-30 October, followed by semi-finals on 31 October and finals on 2-3 November.

A total number of 43 nations are qualified for the quarterfinals. The nations with the most representation of boxers are: Uzbekistan – 19, Kazakhstan – 18, Russia – 16, China – 13, Romania – 11, Poland – 10.

Chris Roberts OBE added that ‘The boxers are showing exceptional skills and dedication in Budva, it is a true pleasure to watch these outstanding bouts. We had almost 600 boxers in the draw, and it is inspiring that our younger generation is so determined to progress further in their careers.’