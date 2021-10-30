Let’s Get This Carty Started – Dublin Heavyweight Scores KO Win on DAZN Debut

Thomas Carty got the Halloween party started early and in impressive fashion in London this evening.

The Dublin Big man stepped onto the big stage at the 02 and made a good first impression.

The heavyweight prospect stopped Igors Vasiljevs in the third round of the opening fight of the latest Matchroom installment.

It turned out to be a perfect evening for the now Dillian Whyte managed Cabra man. Carty got some learning rounds in while showing his talent and skill set to a wider audience en route to a first professional stoppage victory.

The Celtic Warrior Gym heavy was frustrated by Vasilijevs in the first two rounds but once he found his range the stoppage looked ominous – and it came 2:49 seconds into the penultimate round.

Vasiljevs didn’t want to afford Carty any leverage and worked to close the space from the start. It lead to a scrappy round but anytime there was space to work Carty landed some solid backhands. Two left-hand counters to the body caught the eye early on and one nicely timed shot down the pipe tested the Latvian’s chin close to the bell.

The relatively sizable Irish support were finally allowed into the venue by the start of the second round and the Dub seemed to become aware of them.

He was over-eager on occasion and closed the space that was more suited to his style. Any time he did give himself room to work his quality became apparent and he landed accurate shots that helped him win the round with ease.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter heeded the advice of trainer Pascal Collins between rounds and got his distance management right. With more room to manoeuver he was able to show his punch variation, accuracy, and talent. The heavyweight with counter punch ability hurt his foe with a brilliantly timed right hand mid-way through the stanza and set about finishing him off soon after.

Carty upped the tempo and eventually just overwhelmed the Riga native to secure his first professional stoppage win 11 seconds shy of the bell to end the third round.

The win sees Carty improve to 2-0 while his opponent slips to 4-2.

