Classy Kelyn Cassidy Registers Ireland’s First World Championship Win

Kelyn Cassidy made sure Ireland won’t come home from Serbia without a World Championships win.

The Waterford native became Ireland’s last hope of a victory at the 2021 installment of the prestigious tournament after Ricky Nesbitt’s defeat earlier in the day meant the team had lost six from six.

Showing no signs of the pressure that came with that stat, the St Saviors Crystal fighter eased his way to victory over Arriaga Olvera to ensure there will be Irish interest in week 2 of the competition.

The reigning National Elite lightweight champion produced a hit and don’t get hit masterclass to progress past the round of 32 and into the final 16.

Cassidy was on his toes throughout and had too much by way of skill and movement for the come forward Mexican. Indeed, so dominant was he, he was scored every round on all five of the judges’ scorecards and emerged with a unanimous victory from his first-ever World Elite Championships bout.

The Munster man, who has regularly sparred Amateur legend Joe Ward of late, used his feet well in the early stages of the first round and stung his fellow World Championship debutant will regular southpaw jabs. When he elected to hold his ground midway through the stanza he brought the backhand into play with good effect. The 20-year-old Mexican kept coming but the Deise fighter was hard to pin down while busy with his hands. As a result, he took his first-ever Senior Elite International round 10-9 across the board.

The second round played out in a similar fashion with Olivera pressing forward and Cassidy outboxing him. The Irish fighter emerged from the stanza virtually untouched and with all the points on offer.

The southpaw remained fleetfooted in the last. Full of confidence was enjoying landing the Team Ireland trademark check hook, stabbing the jab and throwing in a few combinations for good measure.

Cassidy now progresses to the round of 16 and is the only Irish fighter left in the tournament. World University Games medal winner Ricky Nesbitt exited the tournament earlier on Saturday. The Louth little man losing out to Nodrjon Mirakhmador of Uzbekistan.