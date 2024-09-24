Thomas Carty wants the party to remain in DUBLIN

Thomas Carty is ready to make Dublin and the 3Arena his permanent fight home.

The Dublin heavyweight made it three knockout wins from three fights at the Docklands venue when he stopped Argentine Jonathan Exequiel Vergara on a 360 Promotions and UFC promotion on Friday.

Expecting the kind of nomadic existence many Dublin fighters have had to deal with, it’s a run the Dillian Whyte-managed fighter never thought he’d find himself on.

Now with the landscape changing somewhat and with the increased possibility Dublin may host regular fight nights, ‘The Bomber’ is expecting to experience home comforts on a more regular basis.

Speaking after he made it eight knockouts in a row the 9-0 big man predicted more capital clashes.

“When I was 5-0 I asked if I’d ever get the chance to fight in Dublin but the glory days are coming back to Dublin. Here we are three fights in the 3Arena and this is where it’s going to stay. Long may it last, this isn’t the end of it it’s only the start. ” he said before predicting he would be central to any Dublin revival.

“I’m in a really great position and I’m very grateful to everyone that has helped me to get to this stage. When I start believing and I start putting those shots together fella’s start hitting the deck this is number eight in a row.”

The Party Starter, who hopes to continue to level up, dropped his opponent twice with the kind of skilled bodywork you rarely see from heavyweights before taking him out with a well-schooled half-step back left-hand finish.

It was an early stoppage the Celtic Warrior Cym fighter both wanted and predicted.

“Last time we were here we had an opponent that ran for eight rounds. We got him in the end but I wanted a bit more entertainment for the fans. I wanted something for the fans to go crazy about and we covered all the bases tonight. There was a big finish and a great ring walk that’s what everyone comes to see,” he added happy with the fan-friendly nature of the performance.

Not just the performance Carty was delighted with the result noting it came against a fighter who was game and durable.

“He had a good record, he’s ranked number two in his country and is no bum, so its a good win. The game plan was to keep it nice a simple. We wanted to work off the jab, drive in the body shots, and the left hand over the top. I caught him with the left hand over the top in the first round and he was anticipating it after, so I switched it downstairs. He took three body shots in a row fair play to him. No one stands up to them body shots. He’s a tough guy to get up from the first, even tougher to get up from the second, so I said ‘right let’s not hit him in the body again, let’s hit him in the head.’ The end was inevitable from the first knockdown but fair play to him he was a tough man.”