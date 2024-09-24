‘Quality over Qauntity’ – Emmet Brennan hits out at ‘robbery’ claims

Emmet Brennan hit back at ‘robbery’ claims after he became a two-weight BUI Celtic champion in the 3Arena on Friday last.

The Olympian claimed a split decision win over Kevin Cronin on the 360 Promotions and UFC fight night in Dublin to add the super middleweight version of the strap to the light heavyweight one he won by defeating Jamie Morrissey at the same venue in November of last year.

Team Cronin, which includes Irish boxing legend Michael Conlan were extremely upset with the scoring while there were some cries of ‘robbery’ online.

Those claims couldn’t be further from the truth claims the 33-year-old Dub, who defended the result after.

Brennan admits it was a close encounter of the boxing kind and praised the effort of the ‘Kingdom Warrior’.

However, he points out such claims can’t be made when there is nothing between two fighters in a title clash.

“They think robbery but it’s a close fight you can’t call robbery.,” he says before arguing his case.

“I landed the cleaner punches. He threw more on the inside but if you’re blocking punches they don’t count, simple as,” he said before addressing Olympic medal winner Micheal Conlan.

“Mick you know that cleaner punches win fights, not volume. I caught him on the way out with the one-two and hook-back hand. It was a very close fight though. I wouldn’t call it a robbery I thought I just shaded it. He feels hard done by. He felt hard done by against Jamie Morrissey as well, a close fight doesn’t mean you are robbed. Fair play to him he put up a hell of a fight.”

It wasn’t the first time Brennan, an experienced boxer, although a novice pro, was involved in a close or entertaining fight.

A consequence of his fast-track approach is that his victories will be hard-earned and his fights fan-friendly.

So far it’s a career tactic that has paid dividends and a unique brave attitude Brennan is proud of.

“No one has gone for two Celtic titles in their first four fights,” he says.

“No one has taken on this level of opponent in their first four fights. I fought Jamie Morrissey in my second fight, Devon Lee in my third fight and Kevin Cronin in my fourth. You look anywhere in the world bar Olympic gold medalists no one doing that. Look at this card tonight no one has done that.”