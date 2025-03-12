Sligo’s Thomas Myers Backed to ‘Rejuvenate’ Boston Boxing

Thomas Myers will be the latest Irish boxer to make an impression in Boston predicts his new Kevin Dever.

The Sligo light heavyweight fights for just the third time since turning over and the first in America this weekend.

Like so many Irish hopefuls over the years the Westerner makes a St Patrick’s Day trip to Boston and will trade leather with Tyrone Albert Adams over four rounds on Saturday night at Boston Harley-Davidson in Revere.

Dever is confident the Myers will make a good first impression on the Boston fight faithful.

“Thomas was determined to come to the states to fight,” Thomas’ new manager Kevin Dever (Kevin Dever Sports Management) explained. “He contacted me. I had been out of boxing for a little while. He’s good looking, respectful, personable and can fight. I think this kid can rejuvenate the Irish boxing scene in Boston, New York and other cities on the East Coast where a lot of Irish live. Thomas is going to grab the attention of people watching him fight this Saturday night. He’s an exciting fighter with an entertaining style. I’m not saying he’s the savior, but he is part of the puzzle, one who can bring back Irish boxing in the United States.”

The 28-year-old’s first two fights played out in small hall shows in England, so Boston will feel like a home debut.

“Irish boxing has been a little bit behind,” Myers said. “We have good boxers, but there aren’t a lot of opportunities to fight on shows in Ireland, which is why a lot of us go abroad. I had to go to England for my first two pro fights and now I’m fighting in Boston. It’s going to be big fighting there on St. Patrick’s Day weekend,” he comments before promising to make a statement.

“Fans will get to see how good a boxer I am. The crowd does play a part in a fighter’s performance. You can hear the Irish crowd and that will push me even more. I plan to put on a show and make a statement so that the next time I’m fighting in Boston, even more Irish boxing fans will support me there.”