Destructive Tommy Hyde Dazzles on DAZN

Tommy Hyde dazzled on DAZN to move to make it a perfect 10 on Friday night.

There was no scare on the Halloween Fight Night, as the Cork super middleweight prospect moved into double figures in terms of wins with an eye-catching knockout win.

The former BUI Celtic title champion passed what was meant to be a test with relative ease, dropping and then stopping former German champion Aro Schwartz at the Anside Event Centre in Boston.

Hyde didn’t seem to need any time to readjust to new trainer Lee Beard, ‘The Governor’ bossing the fight from start to premature finish. The boxer, who is managed by his father Gary Hyde, forced Schwartz to take a knee in round 2 and sent him crashing to the matt in round 3.

The win was Hyde’s tenth as a pro and his seventh inside the distance.

The Cork fighter didn’t spend much time feeling out his German opponent. The 25-year-old got his jab in play from the off and wasn’t long about bringing out a varied backhand, shooting straight rights up and down stairs.

The calm calculated approach continued into the second as Hyde pushed Schwartz back to the ropes. The NoWhere2Hyde boxer started to pick solid body shots around the guard of the German who was forced into his shell.

Schwartz eventually buckled under the pressure and took a knee, more so for a break than suffering the ill effects of one solid shot, but it did suggest Hyde had the power to hurt his foe.

That proved to be the case early in the third and a short sharp stinging right hand sent Thunder crashing to the matt and he never recovered.

‘I’m delighted with the performance, delighted with the knockout, and delighted with the support,” Hyde said before suggesting he hoped to return to Boston as a bill topper on St Patrick’s week.