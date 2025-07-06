From Layoff to Lift-Off – Project Boxing Back ‘Ireland’s Best Prospect’ Callum Bradley

The crowds are getting louder. The opposition is getting tougher. The stage is getting bigger, and Callum Bradley is ready to meet the challenge, according to his team.

Team Bradley are adamant their man is one of the ‘most exciting prospects’ in Ireland at present, and after finding his way back into the spotlight, argue he is ready to shine.

His win and performance against the dangerous Darwing Martinez in Belfast late last month left many sharing his team’s optimism.

Not only did the Omagh native look as good as any against the teak tough and ever game Nicaraguan with a strong amateur background, but he also showed his ticket-selling credentials and ability to entertain.

It was a mini breakout display from the 24-year-old, and his team are keen for him to make the most of the newfound momentum.

David McGinley, part of the “Project Boxing” team managing Bradley alongside Dom McGuinness and Anthony Crolla, is clear in his belief:

“Callum is one of these rare talents that is at home in the ring with genuine world-class potential. He’s made for the big nights. He has the talent, the temperament, and the fanbase. It’s our job now to develop him carefully, but make no mistake — he’s a promoter’s dream.”

‘Big nights’ may come fairly quickly for a fighter who endured a long layoff. The Tyrone native says he is open to domestics and feels an all-super bantamweight bout would be ideal for the proposed Crocker-Donovan and Windsor Park, while his team are open to a September 5 outing and Michael Conlan’s Dublin undercard.