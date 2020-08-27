Headline News News Pro News 

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan second in line to fight Oscar De La Hoya?

Jonny Stapleton

Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan could be in line to fight his boss if the bookies odds are anything to go by.

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya has recently revealed he is planning a ring return – and it seems Spike is an opponent option.

‘The Golden Boy’ has revealed he intends to compete in a fully sanctioned by a commission, 12 years since he retired post defeat to Manny Pacquioa and at the age 47.

The fight legend has said he wants to return at either light middle or middleweight, although has stated he needs to test the waters in the gym first.

It’s hard to know how sincere De La Hoya is, but if you take him at his word he is plotting a ring return.

“It’s a real fight,” said De La Hoya. “I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it.”

“Look, it’s been a long time, yes,” said De La Hoya. “But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that’s going to take place in the next few weeks. So we’ll see.”

The news has people speculating with regard to an opponent and it seems Cork’s O’Sullivan is high up the list.

According to the bookies odds the Pascal Collins trained fighter is second favourite to trade leather with the Hall of Fame fighter.

Murphy’s Boxing light middle is signed with Golden Boy and in that regard it’s an easy fight to make.

The money on offer may make it an attractive proposition, not to mention the chance to add a legend to your record, albeit a well past his peak name.

O’Sullivan is also on a world title mission and there are suggestions he could be one win away from a tilt at 154lbs. With that in mind he may look elsewhere when looking for a next foe.

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]