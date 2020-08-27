Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan second in line to fight Oscar De La Hoya?







Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan could be in line to fight his boss if the bookies odds are anything to go by.

Golden Boy boss Oscar De La Hoya has recently revealed he is planning a ring return – and it seems Spike is an opponent option.

‘The Golden Boy’ has revealed he intends to compete in a fully sanctioned by a commission, 12 years since he retired post defeat to Manny Pacquioa and at the age 47.

The fight legend has said he wants to return at either light middle or middleweight, although has stated he needs to test the waters in the gym first.

It’s hard to know how sincere De La Hoya is, but if you take him at his word he is plotting a ring return.

“It’s a real fight,” said De La Hoya. “I miss being in the ring, I love boxing. Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it.”

“Look, it’s been a long time, yes,” said De La Hoya. “But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that’s going to take place in the next few weeks. So we’ll see.”

The news has people speculating with regard to an opponent and it seems Cork’s O’Sullivan is high up the list.

According to the bookies odds the Pascal Collins trained fighter is second favourite to trade leather with the Hall of Fame fighter.

Who will Oscar De La Hoya fight first in his comeback?



Sergio Martinez 5/1

Garry O'Sullivan 7/1

Canelo Alvarez 10/1

Miguel Cotto 10/1

Conor McGregor 12/1

Amir Khan 16/1

GGG 25/1

Manny Pacquiao 50/1

Dana White 80/1



(odds via @betonline_ag) — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) August 27, 2020

Murphy’s Boxing light middle is signed with Golden Boy and in that regard it’s an easy fight to make.

The money on offer may make it an attractive proposition, not to mention the chance to add a legend to your record, albeit a well past his peak name.

O’Sullivan is also on a world title mission and there are suggestions he could be one win away from a tilt at 154lbs. With that in mind he may look elsewhere when looking for a next foe.