“I Need That Now” – Daniel O’Sullivan Locks In On Irish Title Ambition

Daniel O’Sullivan is hungry for more.

The all-action Dub has won Celtic titles at two weights but says he won’t be satisfied until the Irish title is around his waist.

The ever-improving Celtic Warrior Gym fighter has quickly become one of the most dedicated and consistently entertaining names on the domestic scene.

Fresh off a thrilling breakout win with Peter Carr in April, the Blanch native doesn’t want to take his foot off the gas and is now openly calling for a step up in competition—and status.

“I never thought of even winning a Celtic title,” O’Sullivan told Irish-Boxing.com. “I said I’d love to have one—now I have two of them at 28. So now I’m like, right, Irish title—I need that now. That’s the big goal.”

O’Sullivan is ready to dance under a green spotlight, but notes finding dance partners in and around the weight may prove difficult.

“There’s a lot of lads at the weight, but a lot of them aren’t eligible for the Irish title,” he explained. “The ones who are eligible are a little bit ahead—they’re all kind of world-ranked and stuff like that. I don’t think they’re going to step back down for an Irish title fight.

“I don’t really want to only defend the Celtic title again,” he admitted. “I’d like to step up and go for the Irish title, but we just need someone eligible for that. Hopefully, there can be someone in between now and October I can get in with.”

If a natural rival does emerge over the Summer, O’Sullivan, who was a trainer before he turned pro, would love to fight them on JB Promotions’ proposed October bill.

“Jay [Byrne] is doing another show in October and I’ve a good working relationship with him. He’s put me on his last two cards, and hopefully I’ll be on that one too,” he said. “But I’d like to get one more in between now and then because it’s a long time between April and October. If not, I’ll just focus on October.”