Calum Walsh To Take St Patrick’s Day Garden Baton from Michael Conlan and Run With It ?

It looks like Callum Walsh will take over from Michael Conlan and become the main Irish man in New York on St Patrick’s weekend.

The Cork light middleweight topped a bill in the famous venue’s Theater on March 15 this year and it seems as if he’ll be heading back to New York for a Garden Party during the St Patrick’s festivities next year.

The LA-based boxer’s promoter Tom Loeffler confirmed as much this week. The 360 Promotions boss man revealed he had talks with the Garden about bringing Walsh and UFC Fight Pass back to the iconic arena next year.

Speaking online he confirmed: “Great meetings today with my friends at The Garden planning the St Patrick’s 2025 show. Best way to build on the success of the Dublin show for Irish boxing.”

The mention of ‘Irish boxing’ and building on the success of ‘Dublin’ will be music to the ears of Irish boxing fans and Irish boxers.

It suggests Loeffler is looking to bring an Irish support cast for Walsh and develop a working relationship with a number of Irish boxers.

The likes of Emmett Brennan, Kevin Cronin, Thomas Carty, Craig O’Brien, Edward Donovan, Shauna O’Keefe and Gareth Dowling all already have a foot in the door having fought in Dublin, and will be hopeful of a March fight date.

Irish Boxing legend Conlan used the Garden and a special time of the year for the Irish to help grow his name internationally. The two-time world title challenger and Olympic medal winner debuted on top of a card at Madison Square Garden and had five fights there, three of which were on St Patrick’s weekend.

Top Rank had designs on promoting the Belfast fighter there every March until the pandemic hit and it’s said Matchroom would have brought Conlan back to the venue to fight Josh Warrington if he had defeated Jordan Gill last December.

Pro Box also mentioned a St Patrick’s Day jaunt for Conlan upon confirming a link up but as it stands Walsh takes up the mantle and there is a pathway for him to become the next name synonymous with the holiday in the City.

Feargal McCrory may also benefit as a New York regular on Walsh cards, while Harley Burke and Larry Fryers would do tickets in the area.