Headline NewsLatestNewsPro News

Movie Stuntman Joins Pro Boxing Ranks

irishboxing

It will be a different trio of lights, camera, action for JB Promotions Aran Condren moving forward.

Condren officially confirmed he was joining the pro ranks this week under the guidance of Jay Byrne and has already been handed a debut date.

The JB Promotions man will punch for pay for the first time on the Chapter 2 card set for the Warehouse at the Red Cow on November 29.

The new-to-pros fighter has no amateur experience but had trained alongside pros, including Lee Reeves and has a semi-pro background where it’s said he entertained and showed power.

Condren has also entertained on the box in his role as a stuntman.

The Dee Walsh-trained operator has appeared in Love, Rosie, Calvary and Mary Queen of Scots but now diverts his attention to sweet science.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

You May Also Like

MEDAL ALERT – Michaela Walsh makes Irish boxing history in Birmingham

Jonny Stapleton

Tyson Fury believes McGregor returning to boxing would be great for the sport

Jonny Stapleton

How Much do Irish People Gamble on Sports Online?

Jonny Stapleton
x