Movie Stuntman Joins Pro Boxing Ranks

It will be a different trio of lights, camera, action for JB Promotions Aran Condren moving forward.

Condren officially confirmed he was joining the pro ranks this week under the guidance of Jay Byrne and has already been handed a debut date.

The JB Promotions man will punch for pay for the first time on the Chapter 2 card set for the Warehouse at the Red Cow on November 29.

The new-to-pros fighter has no amateur experience but had trained alongside pros, including Lee Reeves and has a semi-pro background where it’s said he entertained and showed power.

Condren has also entertained on the box in his role as a stuntman.

The Dee Walsh-trained operator has appeared in Love, Rosie, Calvary and Mary Queen of Scots but now diverts his attention to sweet science.