No Title Needed to Tussle – Dave Ryan Wants Senan Kelly Fight to go Ahead

‘Let’s do it anyway,’ that’s Dave Ryan’s message to Senan Kelly after it emerged their December dialance may be no more.

The BUI Celtic Champions were confirmed as Irish title rivals on the Waterford Ward card and were due to trade leather for the Irish welterweight title on the Dylan Moran – Tyrone McKenna topped bill.

However, the Kildare side of the fight, Kelly revealed the fight was off on Saturday morning. The Irish welterweight champion and one of Irish boxing’s form operators said the clash was cancelled for reasons out of his team’s control.

It has since emerged, that the fight has yet to be approved for the vacant 140lbs green strap and has fallen through as a result.

However, Ryan wants what has proved an eagerly anticipated match-up to go ahead regardless.

Speaking online his manager Ian Gaughran said:

“Irish title or no Irish title, David Ryan is happy to go over 10 rounds with Senan Kelly regardless on December 7th in Waterford.”

The IGB boss man also revealed, there may be a scenario where the Irish title is sanctioned and on the line.

“Credit where it’s due, all parties concerned are working behind the scenes to get this sorted for an Irish title but, either way, The Machine is ready to go.”