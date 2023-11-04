Saturday’s National Elite Championship RESULTS

17 bouts were decided today in the second day of boxing in the 2024 National Elite Championships.

Quarter Finals

60kg Nathan May (Dublin Docklands) beat Jake McMahon (Liberty), 5-0

60kg Jordan Smith (Holy Family L) beat Adam Sinnott (Rathnew), 5-0

60kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown D) beat Rory Lavery (Holy Family GG), 3-2

60kg Jason Nevin (Olympic L) beat Abdul Lateef Bayo Alabi (Westside), 5-0

SEMI FINALS

48kg Carol Coughlan (Monkstown D) beat Courtney Daly (Crumlin), 4-1

50kg Shannon Sweeney (St Annes) beat Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata), 3-2

50kg Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) beat Niamh Early (Ryston), 5-0

54kg Jennifer Lehane (DCU Athletic) beat Nicole Clyde (Antrim), 5-0

54kg Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal) beat Rachel Lawless (Portlaoise/Defence F), 5-0

57kg Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG) beat Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3), 5-0

66kg Grainne Walsh (St Marys D) beat Kaci Rock (Enniskerry), 4-1

75kg Christopher O’Reilly (Holy Family L) beat Cody Lee Peoples (Flow Academy), 5-0

75kg Joshua Olaniyan (Jobstown) beat Cathal McLoughlin (Raphoe), 5-0

86kg Vitali Ustimov (Celtic Eagles), W/O

86kg James Redmond (Ballybrack) beat Vadim Ustymov (St Francis), 5-0

92+kg Illia Mtsariashvili (Docklands) beat William John McCartan (Gilford), 5-0

92+kg Martin McDonagh (Crumlin) beat Daniel Fakoyede (Westside), 5-0

The remaining semi-finals will be boxed from 7pm on Friday, November 10th.