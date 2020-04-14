Mr Dynamite promises explosive return – content Conrad Cummings not retiring

It’s a case of new year, new Conrad Cummings, but same job.

The middleweight endured a tough 2019 in and out of the ring and it came to a point where many felt the Tyrone fighter would call it a day at the age of just 28.

After a second defeat to Luke Keeler in March of last year the Coalisland native hit a period of depression, which he openly discussed heading into a fight with up and coming talent Danny Dignum. Yet, despite reaching a better place mentally, a bad year was bookended by defeat in a WBO rankings title fight.

Such was the manner of the reverse against Dugnum that social media had Cummings retired before he had left the ring and in the days after the talk within the game was that the fighter was seriously considering his future in the sport. Indeed, the fighter himself admits his 2019 displays would suggest he should call it a day.

However, with a period of time to reflect, which has been extended by the current pandemic, Cummings has vowed to fight on.

The Tyrone battler is adamant the issues he had outside the ring translated negatively to his performances in it. He argues he is now refreshed, rejuvenated and raring to go.

“The old saying goes ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger. I am in a good place now thank God,” Cummings told Lights Out.

“I have 17 wins and four loses and that’s nothing to be laughed at. It’s a very good record, I am only a young man, I have lots of experience, it’s a new year now, so on wards and upwards. I am feeling good and I am looking forward to the future.

“Last year performances would tell you it’s time to call it a day, but it’s not time to call it a day. Last year there was lots of stuff out of the ring that showed in the performances. That’s all behind me now and I am looking forward. I am looking forward to showing a new fresh energetic and better Conrad.”

When, where or what level Cummings will look to return at remains to be seen. The former Shane McGuigan trained fighter isn’t rushing into any major calls and claims the enforced downtime is quiet handy in that regard.

“In a weird way it’s a blessing in disguise for me. I didn’t really know where I was going or what I was doing next with my own career, so it’s actually a good thing. It’s given me a bit more time to see what I am going to do next. I am happy as you can be and taking it one day at a time.”