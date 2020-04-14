Tyrone McKenna discusses prank on Tommy McCarthy that nearly back fired

It seems two Tyrone’s were a double act well before they earned some degree of spotlight.

In recent years as both’s careers progressed fight fans have been exposed to their unique and often hilarious approach.

Be it the tattoo incident, the Dumb and Dumber press conference moment or the like, the Belfast light welter and the Derry featherweight have entertained out of the ring as much as they have in it.

However, before they embarked on pro careers, well before they had TV cameras to play act too and even before social media became the powerhouse it is now the double act were acting up.

Speaking on the His and Hers Boxing podcast McKenna regales with tale of a prank that nearly backfired.

During their Irish amateur days the two Tyrone’s took to a level so bad that close pal, indeed possibly McKenna’s best friend, Tommy McCarthy as well as Dubliner Bernard Roe – a cousin of current prospect Pierce O’Leary – were so upset they tried to get them kicked off the team.

