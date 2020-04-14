Logo

Navigation

Tyrone McKenna discusses prank on Tommy McCarthy that nearly back fired

By | on April 14, 2020 |
Headline News

It seems two Tyrone’s were a double act well before they earned some degree of spotlight.

In recent years as both’s careers progressed fight fans have been exposed to their unique and often hilarious approach.

Be it the tattoo incident, the Dumb and Dumber press conference moment or the like, the Belfast light welter and the Derry featherweight have entertained out of the ring as much as they have in it.

However, before they embarked on pro careers, well before they had TV cameras to play act too and even before social media became the powerhouse it is now the double act were acting up.

Speaking on the His and Hers Boxing podcast McKenna regales with tale of a prank that nearly backfired.

During their Irish amateur days the two Tyrone’s took to a level so bad that close pal, indeed possibly McKenna’s best friend, Tommy McCarthy as well as Dubliner Bernard Roe – a cousin of current prospect Pierce O’Leary – were so upset they tried to get them kicked off the team.

Listen Below:

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media