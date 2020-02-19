Watch – Dumb and Dumber- The Two Tyrone’s steal the show at Golden Contract final presser

Just when you thought they couldn’t get anymore bizarre the two Tyrone’s took things to a new level in London today.

Double act McKenna and McCullagh surprised everyone and cemented their status as two of boxing’s biggest entertainers by paying homage to legendary comic film Dumb and Dumber at the final press conference for this weekend’s Golden Contract.

Just like Loyd and Harry in the cult classic the pair turned up at today’s press conference in bright orange and pale blue top hat and tails before proceeding to sword fight.

Like all the feather and light welterweight contestants they did get down to some serious talking come top table time, but only after the injected their unique brand of humour to proceedings.

Speaking with regard to the show, MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan predicted as much entertainment come Friday with four 50:50 fights ready to play out.

“I think in the week of the biggest heavyweight fight of the year in Fury and Wilder, it’s a testament to everybody on the table that this show is mentioned in the same breath because of the quality of the show.

“I’m excited for four legitimate 50-50 fights with good honest professionals. Davies surprised everyone by not picking Tyrone, but he picked tactically and everybody else probably would have done the same.

“It’s fantastic to see Ofori come in at the last minute and get through to the semi-finals, it’s a true underdog story. McKenna and Mimoune is an interesting battle as Mimoune been round everywhere and McKenna is a cult figure in Ireland who is now with world-renowned trainer Pete Taylor.

“The featherweights was a hard pick, and I don’t think either of them wanted the Golden Ball. McCullagh is the only undefeated fighter, so it’s a potential banana skin for Walsh. It’s hard to get sparring to replicate the style.

“The fight for me on Saturday is Wood vs. Jazza. Every boxing enthusiast in Britain has talked about it, and they’ve both learned from their mistakes and it can be fireworks at any time. Their styles will blend nicely and I’m looking forward to it.”

The fight week activities continue tomorrow, with weigh-in on Thursday, and the all-important fight night on Friday.

