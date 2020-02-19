Logo



Navigation

Watch – Dumb and Dumber- The Two Tyrone’s steal the show at Golden Contract final presser

By | on February 19, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Just when you thought they couldn’t get anymore bizarre the two Tyrone’s took things to a new level in London today.

Double act McKenna and McCullagh surprised everyone and cemented their status as two of boxing’s biggest entertainers by paying homage to legendary comic film Dumb and Dumber at the final press conference for this weekend’s Golden Contract.

Just like Loyd and Harry in the cult classic the pair turned up at today’s press conference in bright orange and pale blue top hat and tails before proceeding to sword fight.

Like all the feather and light welterweight contestants they did get down to some serious talking come top table time, but only after the injected their unique brand of humour to proceedings.

Speaking with regard to the show, MTK Global Professional Development Coordinator Jamie Conlan predicted as much entertainment come Friday with four 50:50 fights ready to play out.

 “I think in the week of the biggest heavyweight fight of the year in Fury and Wilder, it’s a testament to everybody on the table that this show is mentioned in the same breath because of the quality of the show.

“I’m excited for four legitimate 50-50 fights with good honest professionals. Davies surprised everyone by not picking Tyrone, but he picked tactically and everybody else probably would have done the same.

“It’s fantastic to see Ofori come in at the last minute and get through to the semi-finals, it’s a true underdog story. McKenna and Mimoune is an interesting battle as Mimoune been round everywhere and McKenna is a cult figure in Ireland who is now with world-renowned trainer Pete Taylor.

“The featherweights was a hard pick, and I don’t think either of them wanted the Golden Ball. McCullagh is the only undefeated fighter, so it’s a potential banana skin for Walsh. It’s hard to get sparring to replicate the style.

“The fight for me on Saturday is Wood vs. Jazza. Every boxing enthusiast in Britain has talked about it, and they’ve both learned from their mistakes and it can be fireworks at any time. Their styles will blend nicely and I’m looking forward to it.”

The fight week activities continue tomorrow, with weigh-in on Thursday, and the all-important fight night on Friday.

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media