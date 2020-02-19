La Mission De Vengeance – Tyrone McKenna promises revenge for Henry’s ‘Le Hand of God’

Tyrone McKenna [20(6)-1(0)-1] has promised to get revenge for Ireland in York Hall this Friday night.

One of Irish boxing’s most colourful characters was drawn against Mohamed Mimoune [22(3)-3(0)] in the semi finals of the innovative and potentially life changing Golden Contract tournament.

Speaking at the final press conference ahead of Friday nights Sky Sport broadcast action he warned the French man he is coming for revenge- not for anything the light welterweight tournament favourite has done, but rather for the footballing crimes of one Thierry Henry.

The Belfast southpaw told Mimoune Ireland has never forgotten 2010, when the former Arsenal player used his hand to set up the goal that cost Ireland a place in that summer’s World Cup.

Now McKenna promised to use his hands, legally, to avenge ‘Le Hand of God.’

“Mimoune is a great guy and I like him as a person, but Ireland doesn’t forget,” said the Pete Taylor trained fighter.

“Thierry Henry robbed us of the World Cup, he cheated us, and I’m here for revenge. Ireland is getting revenge on Friday and I’m getting that beautiful WBC Silver title.”

Also present at the top table was the 29-year-old former child actors arch rival Ohara Davies and McKenna also had a few words for his long time verbal sparring partner.

There was surprise when after choosing the Golden Ball ‘Two Tanks’ elected against picking McKenna for his semi final opponent.

Despite the fact he is keen to settle his grudge with the Londoner, McKenna wasn’t too upset, rather he is excited about the prospect of bringing Christmas to a summer final.

“I could bore everybody with how great camp has been and how good my diet has been, but nobody cares about that. People care about two names, and that’s McKenna and Davies.

“As long as Ohara comes through Ofori, then we’ve got Christmas in Summertime and the dream is alive.