Make that six – Another new fighter turns over and joins the paid ranks

Not a fighter with amateur pedigree, but Ireland now has it’s sixth new pro operator.

It seems as if one new pro is added to the paid roster at a rate of one a week.

Ryan O’Rourke, Paul McCullagh, Fearghus Quinn, Jason Harty and Alan O’Connor have all revealed they are ditching the vest early in 2020.

It’ will be more a case of ditching the kick boxing gear for Aaron O’Reilly as he joins the pro ranks.

The former Wako world champion comes from an MMA background were he has enjoyed a lot of success.

As well as winning a Wako world title, Reilly is a pro K1 Irish champion at 63.5kgs and a 5 Nations champ at the same weight.

Reilly has been a fixture of the St Michael’s Gym in Inchicore where he has been a sparring partner for the likes of fellow new pro Ryan O’Rourke and BUI Celtic champion Victor Rabei.

The Dubliner turns over with Steven O’Rourke as his coach and will most likely be part of any Impact Network International plans if they come to fruition.

Reilly joins O’Rourke, Rabei, Craig McCarthy and Paddy Nevin as pros currently fighting out of St Michaels.

A debut date has yet to be confirmed for the Cabra native.