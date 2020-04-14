Carl Frampton to challenge Jamel Herring in New York?

Carl Frampton’s attempt at history may now play out in New York rather Belfast according to Jamie Conlan.

The Belfast fighter is set to challenge Jamel Herring for the WBA super featherweight world title when boxing resumes.

The fight has basically been an official statement away from being confirmed since last August and was first muted for May. June 13 then became the strongly rumoured date and whether to host it in the SSE Arena or Windsor Park appeared to be the only thing left up for debate.

However, the current pandemic has muddied the waters somewhat and it now appears ‘The Jackal’s’ attempt to become Ireland’s first ever three weight world champion may not play out in his home city.

The Jamie Moore trained fighter remains keen for Belfast to host the world title fight, but the with boxing unlikely to return before September Windsor Park won’t be an option.

As a result New York and Madison Square Garden is now on the venue radar and the clash could play out in the Mecca of boxing before the year is out.

Jamie Conlan, the vice-president of management company MTK, told the Belfast Telegraph, “Of course Carl would love the fight with Herring to be at Windsor Park, but this virus means realistically we can’t do it there.

“The thing about boxing, unlike say football, is that you can’t just go straight back into the ring when the lockdown is lifted – you need around eight weeks of preparation to fight once a date and venue is set, so at best big fights won’t be happening until September.

“When we first discussed Carl’s fight with Herring in Vegas last year, Bob Arum was the strongest advocate for it happening in Belfast and that would be ideal, but now we are looking at Madison Square Garden as a serious option for the fight.

“Carl has never boxed at the Garden and it is one of those iconic arenas that every fighter wants to box in.

“From speaking to Carl, his mindset is now that while Belfast is obviously his No.1 preference, he just wants to get the fight on.

“The one big positive for Carl is that he has a gym in his garage, so he can keep training, keep doing his strength and conditioning and also go for good runs. Herring won’t have that kind of option, so Carl will be ahead of the curve.”