Corona KO – former Irish heavyweight releases video showing he is on the mend from COVID 19

Former Irish heavyweight champion Coleman ‘Collie’ Barrett has released a video showing he is on the mend after contracting the coronavirus.

Over two weeks ago news broke that the Connaught native was in ‘critical condition’ in intensive care in a London hospital.

The 37-year-old was the second Irish fighter to have contracted the virus and his family were calling for prayers.

News re his condition has been scarce since, but a video released today suggests the retired fighter is on the mend.

Barrett, a cousin of Olympian Francie Barrett, released a video from hospital partaking in the press up challenge.

Whilst he is still in hospital and in need of care it appears the former heavyweight is on the road to recovery.

Barrett hasn’t fought since 2010 when he beat Norbert Sallai in Letterkenny.

However in and around 2012 he was looking for fights with Tyson Fury and Martin Rogan.

The Galway southpaw argued having won the Irish title by beating Colin Kenna in February 2010 and never losing it in the ring, that he should be involved in any green belt bout.

Indeed, Team Fury were looking to make the fight when talks stalled with ‘Big Rogie’.

Neither clash came off for Barrett and he hasn’t been on the scene much since.

The first real news of the heavyweight since wasn’t good news, as it was confirmed he was in intensive care due to COVID-19.

Barrett is the second member of the Irish fight family to test positive for the virus.

Fellow Galway native and two weight Irish champion Peter McDonagh was the first of the fight family to officially confirm they had tested positive for the Cornavirus.

The recently retired fighter revealed the virus has left him bed ridden for over a week.

In fact, the Connemara born puncher suggested his week with COVID-19 was been more grueling than his recovery from a serious brain tumour.

The retired Galway puncher also advised people to keep up social distancing and put their health first.

“The country needs to come to complete shut down trust me I’ve got this virus I pissed a brain tumour a year ago this has knocked me for six I’ve been in bed over a week I can see why older people are dieing lock everyone down or is money more important than life to some people.”