Honey scrap – Dominic Donegan wants Boxing Ireland to let him fight stablemate Eddie Treacy

Dominc Donegan [5(1)-0] believes the only way to end the light middleweight domestic deadlock is for him and Eddie Treacy [4(2)-0] to fight.

154lbs fighters like Graham McCormack, Owen Duffy, Donegan and Treacy have all expressed BUI Celtic and Irish title desires.

All four have also been linked and all bar Duffy have name dropped each other over the last six months.

It seemed an encouraging scenario and one that was going to produce domestic dust ups, yet still a stand off remains.

Limerick’s McCormack and Cavan’s Donegan were in talks to fight and had hoped to trade leather for the BUI Celtic title.

However, the BUI mandated stablemates Treacy and Donegan to fight for the strap which inadvertently caused a title traffic jam.

Boxing Ireland made it clear they didn’t want to put their fighters in against each other unless it was for an Irish title.

However, Donegan hopes Leonard Gunning and Stephen Sharpe will change their minds in that regard and allow the Honey Badger and Da Bomb to throw down when boxing resumes.

“I think Graham [McCormack] is right there is no point hanging around,” Da Bomb told Irish-boxing.com.

“I have no problem fighting Graham for a title or not, I think Eddie is the same but as far as I know Graham wants a the title to be on the line. The fact the BUI mandated Eddie and myself to fight messed it up a bit. Our promoter doesn’t want us to fight.

“One of us could step aside and maybe the other could fight Graham or Owen Duffy, but I am not stepping aside. I think I have earned the shot. I’d say Eddie is the same, so the only way to do it is for us to fight.”

Both fighters seem willing, but Boxing Ireland may have to be persuaded.

Although the Solider puts forward a strong argument and believes the current situation may force the hand of promoters, who in fairness have always proved domestic keen.

“I think there is a better chance of it happening after all that is happening. I am sure [Boxing Ireland] will want to come back with a bang and a fight between me and Eddie would be big. Also it might be hard to get journey men in or too costly. We can save them money and give them a great fight,” he adds before predicting victory.

“Eddie and I get on. We sparred before and there is no bad blood. I am sure he is confident, but so am I. I believe I have what it takes to beat him.”