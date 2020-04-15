Awesome foursome – Braekhus hails ‘astonishing situation for women’s boxing’

Four is more of a draw for Cecilia Braekhus.

As undisputed welterweight world champion ‘The First Lady’ had the option to move up toward Claressa Shields or down in weight toward Katie Taylor when it came to pursuing a game changing mega fight.

Having signed with Matchroom Taylor and the more populated lower weights and Taylor always looked the more likely path the Norwegian was going to follow.

However, American, Shields has been very vocal in her discontent with regard to direction the undefeated long reigning champ is taking.

Braekhus didn’t rule out a future fight with the two time Olympian and three weight world champ, but revealed a ‘mini tournament’ with the champions at the lower weights is more appealing at present.

“I think she has a bit of a crush on me!” Braekhus joked, noting Shields’ relentless nature on social media in an Instagram live with Eddie Hearn.

“But I 100 percent agree that Claressa is good for boxing. She brings excitement and the fans in, and they get very caught up in the whole thing. She is a good thing for boxing. She’s still young and she’s still learning how things work. I’ve been doing this for a while now. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs.”

Still Shields isn’t on the immediate radar, Braekhus has a fight with unified light welterweight champ Jessica MaCaskill lined up and if she emerges victorious in that clash wants the winner of the massive Katie Taylor Amanda Serrano clash.

“I think I pointed out to everyone why this isn’t happening right now. I’m in a foursome that is quite extraordinary. This mini tournament with me, McCaskill, Katie Taylor, and Amanda Serrano is excellent. It would take a lot to drag me away from this. It’s quite an astonishing situation in women’s boxing.”