The Jackal single – band release Carl Frampton inspired song for charity

By | on April 15, 2020 |
Carl Frampton can now claim to having his very own song.

A song inspired by Belfast boxing hero will be released this month by blues and rock band Lo Mejor.

‘The Jackal’, named after the former two-weight world champion, is available to order pre-sale as of now, but will be official released on April 27.

Proceeds from the single will go to help front line staff in the NHS.

“I’m a huge boxing fan, I love it! Obviously I’m a huge Frampton fan being from North Belfast, but even if I didn’t come from there I’d probably have ended up being a fan of his anyway,” lead singer Steven Horner said.

“He is a local hero, and everyone loves him, not just for achievements in the ring. He has transcended the sport by becoming a bit of a cultural icon, in my opinion.”

“I always loved the way Van Morrison name-checked things and places in Belfast throughout his career.

“So I thought why not write a song about Carl. He is a big hero of mine, and of many people, especially from North Belfast.

“There is a lot of pride in that area for the fact that it produced such a star who has always championed his roots.”

The song was originally penned about five years ago but has been held back up and until now.

“We wrote the song about five years ago, and performed it as part of a full set for NVTV based in Belfast,” the singer added. “During the build up to Carl’s fight against Scott Quigg I posted the song online and Carl retweeted it, and it got 4.000-odd views in a few hours.


“I always had the idea of doing something properly with it and releasing it for charity.

“When the pandemic hit I thought it was the perfect time to raise funds, plus I had a bit more time on my hands, so I sent it off to London to get it mastered and it’s now up for pre-sale,” he adds before explaining where all the proceeds will go to.

“The proceeds will go to NHS front line services. When we gather a decent sum we will contact them to ask how and where they want the funds directed,” he added.

“It’s making about £80 a day on the pre-sale so hopefully come release date we will have a decent sum to hand over. “

To pre order the the single click HERE.

