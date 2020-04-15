The Jackal single – band release Carl Frampton inspired song for charity

Carl Frampton can now claim to having his very own song.

A song inspired by Belfast boxing hero will be released this month by blues and rock band Lo Mejor.

‘The Jackal’, named after the former two-weight world champion, is available to order pre-sale as of now, but will be official released on April 27.

Proceeds from the single will go to help front line staff in the NHS.

“I’m a huge boxing fan, I love it! Obviously I’m a huge Frampton fan being from North Belfast, but even if I didn’t come from there I’d probably have ended up being a fan of his anyway,” lead singer Steven Horner said.

“He is a local hero, and everyone loves him, not just for achievements in the ring. He has transcended the sport by becoming a bit of a cultural icon, in my opinion.”

“I always loved the way Van Morrison name-checked things and places in Belfast throughout his career.

“So I thought why not write a song about Carl. He is a big hero of mine, and of many people, especially from North Belfast.

“There is a lot of pride in that area for the fact that it produced such a star who has always championed his roots.”

The song was originally penned about five years ago but has been held back up and until now.

Loving this song, if I do say so myself! And Steven’s voice is unreal. All for a great cause folks. Get downloading 👏🏻 https://t.co/nYLdRI0wPI — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) April 14, 2020

“We wrote the song about five years ago, and performed it as part of a full set for NVTV based in Belfast,” the singer added. “During the build up to Carl’s fight against Scott Quigg I posted the song online and Carl retweeted it, and it got 4.000-odd views in a few hours.



“I always had the idea of doing something properly with it and releasing it for charity.



“When the pandemic hit I thought it was the perfect time to raise funds, plus I had a bit more time on my hands, so I sent it off to London to get it mastered and it’s now up for pre-sale,” he adds before explaining where all the proceeds will go to.

“The proceeds will go to NHS front line services. When we gather a decent sum we will contact them to ask how and where they want the funds directed,” he added.

“It’s making about £80 a day on the pre-sale so hopefully come release date we will have a decent sum to hand over. “

To pre order the the single click HERE.