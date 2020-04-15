‘We were just waiting on the official announcement’ – Tommy McCarthy discusses cancelled world title fight

Tommy McCarthy [16(8)-2(1)] could right now been celebrating an Easter comeback second only to Our Lord if the current pandemic hadn’t have struck.

As Irish-boxing.com revealed last week ‘The Mack Attack’ had agreed terms to fight WBA world champion Arsen Goulamirian [26(18)-0] over the Easter weekend.

The fight was just an official announcement away from being a goer before the current pandemic decimated the sporting calendar.

Challenging for a world title would have marked some turn around for a fighter, who had suffered stoppage defeat to Richard Riakporhe just over a year ago, but McCarthy believes he would have taken things a step further and joined the unique list of Irish world champions.

“I think he’s a top fighter,” McCarthy told Irish-boxing.com.

“You don’t become WBA super champion if you aren’t. However, I believe his style is made for me. He’s a short, stocky come forward fighter. He has a basic style but he’s very strong. Pete and I had look at some of his fights and we were confident with the game plan we had,” he adds before explaining how the chance came about.

“His team contacted mark and offered the fight. Mark [Dunlop] negotiated terms that both teams agreed to. We were just waiting on the official announcement from their side.”

The Belfast cruiserweight is next in line for the EBU European title and although his focus is now back on that he was more than happy to skip it for a world title shot.

“Of course I was happy to skip the European championship and go for the world. World titles is what it’s all about and when you get the opportunity to box for it you have to take it. You never know when you’ll get another chance. And to win it will change the life of me and my family.

“I hope it comes back round. after everything was agreed, they went quiet on us so I turned my attention to back to the European title because Eddie had made an agreement with mark to promote that fight.”

Again it’s a massive turn around for McCarthy. He has gone from considering retirement to having the luxury of choosing between challenging for the European or world titles. The MHD fighter puts the change in fortunes down to his impressive away win over Fabio Turchi in October last year.

“It shows how big of a win it was out in Italy. I have full faith in my team. Mark shows time and time again that he’s the best manger in the world and Pete is the best coach in the world so I’ve full faith I’ll achieve my goal of being world champion.”