Dalton OFFICIALLY signs with MTK

MTK Global officially announced the signing of Belfast super-featherweight Ruairi Dalton yesterday.

‘The Rook’, who represented Ireland at both junior and senior level, has already recorded back-to-back professional victories on #MTKFightNight events and it was widely assumed the Dee Walsh trained fighter had penned a deal with MTK.

However ‘official’ conformation came yesterday and both Dalton and Jamie Conlan expressed their delight at the move.

Dalton said: “MTK Global is the fastest growing boxing company in the world at the moment, in my eyes. They give their fighters so many opportunities and I’m grateful to be part of the team.

“My future is simply to keep on racking up the wins, stay active and just keep improving. The goal is to get better with every single fight and keep winning.

“I’m very excited to resume my career. Nobody knows how long this coronavirus is going to take to go away so we’ve all got to take it day by day.”

MTK Global Vice-President Jamie Conlan added: “This is another excellent signing and we believe Ruairi will quickly make his mark on the domestic scene.

“It’s also a signal of where Belfast boxing is heading and the fact MTK Global is keen to gather the best talent in order to consistently provide the city with proper boxing shows.”

News of Dalton’s next assignment will be forthcoming in due course.