‘Super Fly is Back’ – German Trip for Browne

Tony Browne [5(0)-1(0)] will look to get back to winning ways later this month.

The Dublin light heavyweight will fight against a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Autohaus Koenig, Halle an der Saale on November 19.

The fight will be ‘Super Flys’ first since he suffered a first career defeat and could be a return to winning ways exercise ahead of a Star Boxing and American debut early next year.

Post that step up defeat to Chico Kwasi [5(2)-0-1] in Brussels the Steven O’Rourke trained fighter took some time off after his defeat in a bid to ensure shows the ‘real’ ‘Super Fly’ when he appears next.

“I had a much-needed break after and I’ve come back with a real reinvigorated focus, I’m really focused and training really hard and noticing improvements in myself all the time and once I bounce back which will be very soon, you are going to see the real me,” he told Irish-boxing recently.

It’s all positive from the Star Boxing fighter but he admits there were hard times directly after the reverse.

Touching on the lows of losing for the first time in a professional ring he said: “When that happened (the loss) you’re whole world sort of crashes in front of your eyes and you can either let that make or break you and I’m adamant that when I look back on my career that loss will be one of the best things that ever happened to me, so I’m grateful for it now.”

Browne’s O’Rourke’s stablemate John Cooney also has also secured a February fight date and will trade leather in Belfast on the MHD XI at the Europa Hotel.