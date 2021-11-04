Headline News News Pro News 

Dylan Moran ready to tame top dogs

Dylan Moran [15(6)-1(1)] has the scent of the top dogs in his nostrils and will start seriously hunting them down from Saturday on.

‘The Real Deal’ signed promotional terms with Frank Warren in early Autumn and had a Queensbury debut date confirmed late last month.

The Waterford man will appear on the BT Sports broadcast card in Birmingham against yet to be confirmed opposition on this weekend.

The fight starts a working relationship between the pair, and while this bout may be an introductory cobweb dusting affair, the move is a positive step toward big fights for the Waterford welter.

“The plan is to get into the big fights, get ranked and then take on the top dogs,” Moran told Irish-boxing.com.

“I firmly believe that’s all going to happen. I’ve learnt these things, so I will just take my time, slowly but surely. I’ll keep producing the goods.”

It’s the kind of move Moran’s career needed and despite a turbelent few years career wise one he always believed would materialsed.

“You know it’s sounds crazy but I’ve pictured myself being here a million times before that now that it’s real I’m quiet comfortable here. I knew it was gonna happen sooner or later, well I believed it would, and it has, it’s all falling into place now.”

Focusing more on the task at hand and his fight on Saturday, Moran revealed he was delighted to finally have work. The popular 26-year-old also admitted he isn’t expecting a massive test or indeed a step up on the a show that includes a fight for Dublin’s Willo Hayden.

“I’m delighted to have a date. Being in the gym and not knowing when your fighting is hard work. Having an end In sight definitely makes it that bit easier.”

“I don’t know who I’m fighting yet, I’ve not fought in nearly a year now so I wouldn’t think I’ll be thrown into the deep end but still a fights a fight,” he adds before revealing he wants to impress regardless.

“I want to impress but I’m long enough in the game now to know what I’ve got to do. It’s the same as any other fight, so I just got to keep it cool and calm and do what I do best.”

