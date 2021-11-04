IABA declare ‘absolute confidence’ in Bernard Dunne

The IABA told Oireachtas Committee for Sport that they have full confidence in High Performance Director Bernard Dunne yesterday.

Chairman of the IABA’s Board of Directors Ciaran Kirwan appeared in front of the Oireachtas Committee on Wednesday, and backed Dunne, whose head was called for in an anonymous SWOT analysis position paper widely leaked in the Spring.

In a largely disappointing session that failed to address many of the civil war issues or topics of concern, Kirwan defended the former world champion who oversaw two Tokyo medal wins – and suggested his role shouldn’t even be a topic for discussion.

“I have absolute confidence in Bernard Dunne,” chairman of the IABA’s Board of Directors Ciaran Kirwan told the committee.

“I chaired the interview selection panel which appointed him.

“I rubbished [the SWOT analysis] at the time, it was an appalling attack on one of our staff members.

“We are investigating [the source], we have certain information. We know whose ‘fingerprints’ are on it – or ‘handprint’ in an IT sense – so we’re making progress. But it’s slow. There have been no admissions.

“It really shouldn’t be given credence. Even discussing it here gives it a certain amount of legitimacy which it doesn’t deserve. It was an attack on our whole unit.

“I’m not saying I don’t have suspicions as to who was behind it, but I don’t have the proof as yet.”

While addressing the committee Kirwan did admit there were issues with governance within the association.

The CEO of Sport Ireland John Treacy also spoke to the committee and revealed they are set to conduct a robust review into the IABA.