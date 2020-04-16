Carl Frampton confident he can outbox ‘lazy’ Jamel Herring

Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] today rejected the idea that the coronavirus lockdown represents more personal bad luck in his hunt to become a three weight World Champion, saying “we are all in the same boat”.

‘The Jackal’ was forced out of a fight with Emmanuel Dominguez in August 2019 after a freak accident saw a large ornament fall and break his hand in a hotel lobby.

In his return bout in December 2019 Frampton outpointed an outmatched Tyler McCreary but would fracture both his hands in the process, pushing his title fight with Jamel Herring [21(1)-2(1)] even further away.

Carl, however, is refusing to feel sorry for himself and told ‘The Lockdown Lowdown’ that he is choosing to look on the bright side.

“My wife made a good point the other day. If I hadn’t had my hand operations, and had been waiting on them now it could have been a different story with things like that being postponed.”

Frampton is clear what that could have meant for his career: “It might have been the end.”

Fans needn’t worry, though, as the 29 fight veteran from Belfast is certain his shot against WBO Junior-Lightweight Champ Jamel Herring will come as soon as it’s safe for them to meet.

“The fight has been pretty much agreed, without being officially announced. I’m pretty sure it will happen eventually… when restrictions ease a little bit.”

Herring has 22 professional fights to his name, with just two losses, and many fans believe he’d go into a fight with 27-2 Frampton as the favourite based on size difference alone.

‘Semper Fi’ got into the ring for a face-off with Frampton after his recent victory over Tyler McCreary and it didn’t go unnoticed how much bigger the American was.

‘The Jackal’ wasn’t as impressed as some.

“If you look at that picture, when he got in the ring after my last fight, he looked about 12 stone… I’m thinking ‘he’s got to make 9st4′.

It’ll hurt him to do the weight a lot more than me…”

Frampton is sure that Herring’s size won’t be the deciding factor when they meet and was adamant that he sees serious flaws in his adversaries game.

“I think he can be outboxed. His feet are slow, he doesn’t punch that fast either. In the middle rounds he gets a little bit lazy. It’s almost like he cruises and doesn’t want to exert too much energy.”

With victories over Nonito Donaire, Leo Santa Cruz and Scott Quigg on his record, Frampton knows a thing or two about the sweet science.

So what would it mean to be proven right and be crowned a four-time, three-weight World Champion?

“It would be amazing… Hall of Fame stuff. I want people to remember me.”

