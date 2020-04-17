Perfect Storm- Everything in place for James Tennyson to become a world champion

James Tennyson [26(22)-3(3)] is a world champion in awaiting assures Mark Dunlop.

The MHD boss believes a perfect storm is brewing around the Belfast lightweight in terms of world domination, suggesting everything is falling into place for the Matchroom fighter.

Dunlop, who also works with Tommy McCarthy, Paul Hyland Jr and Eric Donovan, points out the Belfast lightweight has the power and skill needed to achieve at the top – and also stresses, the recent super featherweight world title challenger, has accumulated great experience without taking the any career hampering punishment.

“His ultimate goal is to win a world title,” Dunlop told Irish-boxing.com.

“James has the time, skill and punch to achieve that. He is improving at an incredible rate as he matures and he is still very fresh because he has managed to finish most of his victories of cleanly and early.”

While the world title is the ‘ultimate goal’ the British title is next on the list.

Having claimed Irish, Commonwealth and European straps the British has alluded ‘Tenny’, but that is something he has the chance to amend once boxing resumes.

‘The Assassin’ was penciled in to fight Gavin Gwynne for the strap on May 9, but the fight has been postponed.

It’s a fight Tennyson won’t look to bypass when things return to normal.

Dunlop explains: “James was in full camp ahead of his May 9 date against Gavin Gwynne for the British Title which has now been put on hold. He is ticking over like everyone else waiting for the rescheduled date. This is his primary target as he has won everything else bar the World Title, he is not looking past Gavin.”