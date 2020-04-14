‘Surely people won’t want to waste more time’ – McCormack calls for domestic light middles to fight

Graham McCormack [5(1)-0] has called for the light middleweights to get it on.

The Limerick fighter believes the time for letting fights build is over and is keen for the potential 154lbs fights, that have captured the imagination of late, to be made.

It’s next stop Waterford for ‘The G’Train’ as he is set to trade leather on the rescheduled Ring Kings II card. The southpaw is expected to have to compete in a six rounder against journey man opposition, but he would prefer some form of title showdown with Dominic Donegan or Eddie Treacy.

McCormack and Cavan’s Donegan were rumoured to be in talks with regard to a Celtic title shot ahead of the May Waterford date, but the BUI sanctioned Treacy and Donegan to fight for the title, which threw a spanner in the works.

Boxing Ireland have been open about not wanting to pit their fighters against each other this early in their careers, creating a sense of light middleweight limbo.

McCormack still remains keen and wonders if an enforced lay off will prompt similarly experienced domestic rivals to push for kick on fights.

“The main thing now for everyone is to keep safe and do what we are being asked to do. Hopefully it will be over soon and I think it should lead to some good fight,” McCormack told Irish-boxing.com.

“When you think of all this this time wasted surely people won’t want to waste more. I’m not getting any younger so, yeah, I’d be open to the Dom or Eddie Tracey fights. There are good fights there to be made for sure. I want to be in these fights so I don’t see why they can’t be made?”

McCormack would probably be advised to have a warm up fight as it’s fast approaching a year since he last fought.

However, as a fighter in his 30’s the late to the game pro doesn’t want to wait around.

“I would love a domestic fight next. I have been out for awhile but it is what it is. I have an age set for when I will be walking away from it, so I have no time to hang around. Hopefully we can get some good 50/50 fights made once boxing is back.”

The Shaun Kelly trained fighter is aware making those 50/50 and domestic clashes isn’t always easy and suggests he has learnt as much over the last year.

“Look, I do believe wen you turn pro u need to learn your trade and fight a few journeymen. You need to get a feel for the game. I feel I’m still learning but I also feel I have been around the game a while now. I’ve learned a lot in the ring and a lot outside it with what goes on so. For someone only 5-0 I feel like I’ve been around longer,” he adds before discussing the enforced down time.

“The break has affected me in terms of not being able to work and not being able to go to the gym, which is a right kick in the stones, but life is life and we gotta deal with the hand we have been giving.”

Photo credit: Ricardo Guglielminotti