Taylor – Serano III – UNIQUE Fight Week Schedule Confirmed

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix today announced a groundbreaking expansion of fight week programming for Taylor vs. Serrano 3, the historic trilogy bout headlined by undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (24-1, 6 KOs) and unified featherweight world champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-3-1, 31 KOs).

As part of the build-up to the first-ever all-women’s professional boxing card at Madison Square Garden on Friday, July 11, MVP and Netflix will make history with the first official boxing weigh-in ever streamed live on Netflix, and have also announced two sanctioned professional bouts during the open workouts at The Oculus at World Trade Center in New York City.

Ahead of the Taylor vs. Serrano 3 mega-event, MVP and Netflix will host a series of fight week events. All fight week events will be free and open to the public on a first come, first served basis.

On Tuesday, July 8, the Taylor vs. Serrano 3 Open Workouts at The Oculus at World Trade Center, will feature two sanctioned professional fights starting at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT. The event will feature two standout women’s bouts: MVP’s young Puerto Rican sensation Krystal Rosado (6-0, 2 KOs) will compete in a 4-round bantamweight bout at 118lbs against Agustina Vazquez, and fellow Puerto Rican Elise Soto (7-0, 7 KOs) will square off against Colleen Davis in an 4-round super featherweight bout at 130lbs. Both fights will be contested over equal rules to men, with three-minute rounds, as the fighters make a statement for equality in women’s boxing. These fights will be officially sanctioned by the New York State Athletic Commission. The entire workout event, including the two fights, will be hosted by Sibley Scoles will stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix’s YouTube Channel.

On Wednesday, July 9, MVP and Netflix will host the official final Press Conference for Taylor vs. Serrano 3 at The Theater at Madison Square Garden starting at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT Hosted by Ariel Helwani, the press conference will feature the final war of words between main event stars Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, co-main event stars Alycia Baumgardner and Jennifer Miranda, as well as all undercard fighters, and will stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix’s YouTube Channel.

On Thursday, July 10, MVP and Netflix will host the first-ever live official weigh-in on Netflix, streaming live from The Theater at Madison Square Garden at 6:00pm ET / 3:00pm PT. The live broadcast will feature host Ariel Helwani, with on-stage coverage from Sibley Scoles, and expert commentary from Andre Ward, Seniesa Estrada, and Laila Ali on the eve of this historic night for women’s boxing.

On Friday, July 11, Taylor vs. Serrano 3 streams live on Netflix from Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York City. The preliminary card begins at 5:00pm ET / 2:00pm PT on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix’s Tudum, with the main card starting at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00pm PT exclusively on Netflix. Most Valuable Promotions’ and Netflix’s fight night coverage will feature a powerhouse desk team anchored by broadcaster and host Kate Scott, former world champion co-host Andre Ward as co-host and analyst, and boxing legend Laila Ali as analyst. Veteran commentator Sean Grande will call the blow-by-blow ringside, joined by former undisputed world champion Seniesa Estrada and Ali for in-fight analysis. Ariel Helwani and Sibley Scoles will provide ringside interviews and reporting, with Kody “Big Mo” Mommaerts serving as the in-ring announcer and rules/scoring analysis from Sean Wheelock.

“Taylor vs. Serrano 3 is a defining moment for women’s boxing, and we’ve built one of the most iconic fight weeks in history to match it,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of Most Valuable Promotions. “It begins with open workouts at the World Trade Center Oculus featuring two sanctioned professional bouts from MVP’s own Krystal Rosado and Elise Soto—both competing under men’s rules with three-minute rounds as they continue to break down barriers. The final press conference at Madison Square Garden will showcase the sport’s biggest stars on its biggest stage. And we’ll close out fight week by making history with the first-ever weigh-in in combat sports history to be broadcast live on Netflix to more than 300 million subscribers worldwide. This is a fight week unlike any other, and a major